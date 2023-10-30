Report: New Era at Old Trafford asTen Hag Abandons Ajax Model

Erik ten Hag on Adjusting Manchester United’s Style

The DNA of Manchester United: A New Tactical Approach

Erik ten Hag, the current helmsman of Manchester United, has made a candid admission that reshapes our understanding of the team’s current tactics. As reported by 90min, Ten Hag has been clear in his belief that the brand of football he fostered at Ajax cannot be mirrored at Old Trafford – a statement that aligns with the club’s historical DNA.

The Shift from Ajax’s Template

At Ajax, Ten Hag’s strategy was synonymous with a possession-based, expansive style of play. This approach brought him considerable success, including three Eredivisie titles and a remarkable journey to the Champions League final. The expectation was that upon his arrival at Manchester United, a similar style would be implemented. However, the reality has been notably different.

Tough Season at Old Trafford

Under Ten Hag, Manchester United have experienced a turbulent season, marked by their seventh loss in all competitions – a notable 3-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City. This match particularly highlighted the stark contrast between United’s current strategy and the one Ten Hag employed at Ajax. United, with just 40% possession at home, seemed more inclined towards counter-attacking rather than controlling the game’s tempo – a significant shift from Ten Hag’s previous tactics.

Ten Hag’s Rationalisation

In his conversation with Viaplay following the Manchester derby, Ten Hag elucidated the rationale behind this tactical pivot.

“We will never play the football we played at Ajax here,” he remarked.

This statement encapsulates his acknowledgment of the different player profiles and the inherent ‘DNA’ of Manchester United. “The player material you have determines how you will play. That’s why we play here in a different way than I did at Ajax,” Ten Hag explained. His vision for Manchester United involves a more direct style of play, significantly diverging from Ajax’s meticulous possession game.

Embracing Manchester United’s Identity

Erik ten Hag’s acceptance of Manchester United’s intrinsic playing style – favoring directness over Ajax’s possession-heavy approach – is not just a tactical shift but a cultural adaptation. This pragmatic outlook, while it may disappoint those yearning for Ajax-esque flair, is perhaps a necessary recalibration, considering the unique expectations and historical backdrop of Manchester United.