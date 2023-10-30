Report: West Ham Star Eyeing Surprising Winter Switch?

Whispers at West Ham: The Benrahma Conundrum

Over the summer, West Ham introduced just one fresh face in their attacking lineup – the ex-Ajax sensation, Mohammed Kudus. A steep price tag of roughly £38m labelled the Ghana international, and one would presume he’d be the main act. But, curiously, Kudus has spent the season warming the bench more often than not.

Moyes’s Tried and Tested

It seems David Moyes, the man at the helm, prefers the devil he knows. Michail Antonio has been his go-to man upfront. Jarrod Bowen? Well, he’s been darting down the right wing like it’s his backyard. And Lucas Paqueta’s versatility on the field hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially after his recent wide left role against Everton.

Benrahma, on the other hand, started the season on a high, playing a significant role in the first four league games. But the sands of time shift quickly in football, and of late, he’s seen more of the dugout than the grass.

Benrahma’s Fall from Grace

To put it in perspective, Benrahma was no fringe player last season. Clocking 52 appearances and netting 12 goals – one of which was a crucial penalty in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina – he was indispensable.

However, reports from Fennec Football, a reliable Algerian outlet, suggest that Benrahma is re-evaluating his position at West Ham. The player seems disenchanted, feeling somewhat undervalued by the management.

A Potential Exit on the Horizon?

If these whispers have any weight, then Benrahma may be looking for pastures new. The heart of the matter? Regular playtime. The report suggests that if he does decide to leave, it’ll be for a side that promises him more time on the pitch, an opportunity to truly showcase his worth.

Though West Ham’s position on this potential exit remains shrouded in mystery, one thing is clear: Moyes appears to have changed his tune on Benrahma’s significance to the team. Gone are the days when he was a staple in the starting eleven; now, he’s often found on the bench.

The Value of the Asset

When Benrahma joined the Hammers from Brentford in the 2021 January window, he carried a hefty price tag of £30m (including add-ons). As per Transfermarkt, his current market valuation is in the ballpark of £21.84m.

His journey with West Ham has seen him contribute an impressive 24 goals and 19 assists over 145 matches. A tally any club would deem valuable. But as with all good stories, only time will reveal the next chapter in Benrahma’s career. Will he stay, or will he go? The winter window beckons.