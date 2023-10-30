Report: Celtic to Miss Influential Star in Coming Months

Celtic’s Reo Hatate Faces Injury Setback

In a concerning development for Celtic, midfielder Reo Hatate’s latest injury could see him sidelined well into the festive season. The 25-year-old Japan international, a pivotal figure in the squad, suffered a hamstring injury that appears more severe than initially anticipated.

The Injury Blow

During last week’s Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid, Hatate experienced this unfortunate setback merely within the opening minute. This incident has led to significant hamstring damage, compelling him to take an unwelcome hiatus from the field. As reported by BBC Sport, Celtic’s medical assessment indicates a recovery period that overshadows the Christmas fixtures.

Manager Brendan Rodgers shared his insights on the situation, acknowledging the uncertainty but expecting an extended absence. “We are not 100 per cent on the exact timings, but he is certainly going to be out until after Christmas, we think,” Rodgers stated.

Hatate’s Journey with Celtic

Since joining Celtic from Kawasaki Frontale, Hatate has been an integral part of the team’s successes, contributing to four trophy wins. His commitment to the club was recently reinforced through a new contract, securing his stay until 2028. However, this latest injury presents a repeating pattern, with Hatate previously encountering issues with his other hamstring and a calf problem earlier in the season.

Rodgers expressed his disappointment post the Atletico match: “It’s such a shame for him. He was out with his hamstring last year, it’s his other one this time. So we just need to try to get to the bottom of that.”

Celtic’s Midfield Reshuffle

In Hatate’s absence, the responsibility falls on players like Paulo Bernardo, who stepped up in the recent clash against Hibernian. Alongside him, David Turnbull and Tomoki Iwata are expected to collaborate with stalwarts Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley in orchestrating Celtic’s midfield dynamics.

As the team prepares for their upcoming Scottish Premiership challenge against an in-form St Mirren on Wednesday, adapting to Hatate’s absence remains a key task for Rodgers and his squad.