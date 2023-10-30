Liverpool Eye Carabao Cup Progression Against Bournemouth

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Quest Takes Them to Bournemouth

In the scenic South of England, the Vitality Stadium (Dean Court) will play host to an enthralling Carabao Cup clash this Wednesday evening. Liverpool, led by Jurgen Klopp, aim to secure a berth in the quarter-finals, while Bournemouth looks to cause a potential upset.

TV and Match Details At a Glance

Detail Information Date 1 November, 2023 Kick-off 7.45pm BST Venue Vitality Stadium (Dean Court), Bournemouth TV Coverage Not broadcast in the UK

Recent Meetings Between The Two Sides

Result Bournemouth wins: 2 Draws: 3 Liverpool wins: 15

Team Updates and News

Bournemouth’s summer acquisition, Andrei Radu, left a mark with his performance last Saturday and is poised to keep his place, especially with fellow shot-stopper Neto sidelined. Max Aarons’ injury status remains a mystery after a knock against Burnley, and Lewis Cook won’t feature due to a suspension.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are set to rotate. Luis Diaz won’t be gracing the field, and the tie might arrive prematurely for Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, and Ben Doak. Luke Chambers might get a nod at left-back post his display against Toulouse, and Cody Gakpo could be in the starting XI.

Who Will Come Out On Top?

Having seen Liverpool triumph over Bournemouth at Anfield in August, recent form patterns hint towards a similar outcome this time around. The Merseyside Reds are favourites, with a 3-0 win on the cards.

Key Stats Corner