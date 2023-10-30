Can West Ham Turn the Tide in Carabao Cup Showdown?

West Ham’s Quest for Redemption Against Arsenal in League Cup Showdown

A Crucial League Cup Encounter

London will play host to a significant contest in the Carabao Cup’s fourth round, as Arsenal and West Ham clash with a spot in the fifth round hanging in the balance. The Hammers, guided by David Moyes, find themselves in a tough spot, having suffered three straight losses post the international break. Arsenal, in contrast, seem to be in fine fettle, having not suffered a domestic defeat thus far.

At a Glance

Details Information Date & Time Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 7.30pm BST Venue London Stadium Broadcast Options Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Live Stream Available on Sky Go app

The Previous Meetings Table

Results Total West Ham victories 35 Draws 41 Arsenal victories 72

Team News: Selection Worries and Silver Linings

David Moyes will breathe a sigh of relief with both Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez available for selection, as their looming Premier League bans don’t affect their Cup participation. Moyes’ roster seems largely fit with Lukasz Fabianski recovering from a bout of illness and Danny Ings eagerly waiting to prove his mettle.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will miss the services of both Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey. Mikel Arteta’s revelation about Martin Odegaard nursing a minor injury might also see the Norwegian get some well-deserved rest. However, this match offers a golden opportunity for Aaron Ramsdale, who will look to stake his claim for more appearances, along with potential contributions from Reiss Nelson, Fabio Vieira, and Leandro Trossard.

League Cup Duel: Arsenal Expected to Hold the Edge?

Recent performances haven’t provided much for West Ham enthusiasts to be optimistic about. Arsenal, despite not being at their absolute best, possess the squad depth to rotate and still maintain a competitive edge. With the dynamics at play, a 3-1 victory in favour of the Gunners seems plausible.

A Quick Dive into the Stats

The history between the two teams leans heavily in favour of Arsenal, having been unbeaten in their last eight encounters against West Ham. The Gunners have managed a total of 72 wins against the Hammers since 2007, with West Ham only clinching victory twice in that period.