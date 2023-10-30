Red Devils’ Injury Rundown: Who’s Set for a Comeback?

Manchester United Injury Chronicles: Key Return Dates Revealed

It’s been a tumultuous season for Manchester United, with on-pitch antics echoing the chaos of the medical room. But there’s a glimmer of hope on the horizon.

The Tactical Switch or an Injury Scare?

Erik ten Hag’s decision to drop Raphael Varane for the all-important Manchester derby had fans biting their nails. The absence of this four-time Champions League winner was glaring, and whispers of a potential injury were rife.

However, ten Hag later revealed his strategy, “I need players on the left who can create angles, especially against City’s press. Playing with Rapha and Maguire over the left would have led us to resort to long balls, which isn’t ideal.”

Despite the planning, United fell 3-0. With Varane now anticipated to be fit, eyes will be on the team sheet for the next game.

Potential return date: Wednesday, November 1 vs Newcastle

Casemiro’s Race Against Time

The robust midfielder, Casemiro, has had fans watching the clock. An ankle injury sustained during the international break saw him miss the Sheffield United game, but Ten Hag’s pre-City game comments hinted at optimism, “Case is not 100% yet. We’ll have to see.”

Potential return date: Wednesday, November 1 vs Newcastle

Elsewhere on the Pitch

Sergio Reguilon: Marking his return, Reguilon made a brief appearance against City. His match fitness is on the up after an injury-induced hiatus.

Luke Shaw: Shaw’s last outing dates back to August 19. Ten Hag remains tight-lipped about his return, but the clock is ticking.

Potential return date: Sunday, November 26 vs Everton

Potential return date: Sunday, November 26 vs Everton Aaron Wan-Bissaka: A hamstring pull in September sidelined Wan-Bissaka. Recent updates suggest he’s back in training.

Potential return date: Sunday, November 26 vs Everton

Potential return date: Sunday, November 26 vs Everton Lisandro Martinez: After a second foot operation, Martinez’s 2023 tenure has come to a premature end.

Potential return date: January 2024

Potential return date: January 2024 Amad Diallo: The young winger’s teasing social media update has fans eager for his return, which could be imminent.

Potential return date: November 2023

Potential return date: November 2023 Kobbie Mainoo: Mainoo’s return seemed promising until a recent setback during a friendly game.

Potential return date: November 2023

As for Malacia, the full extent of his absence remains shrouded in mystery, though recent sightings suggest he’s inching towards a comeback.

Potential return date: December 2023

The Road Ahead

With the calendar crowded with crucial fixtures, how Manchester United manages these injuries could be the decider between success and disappointment. As the old adage goes: “It’s not about the setbacks; it’s about the comebacks.” United fans worldwide are hoping for a series of triumphant returns.