Ten Hag’s Team Raise Concerns Over Official Adidas Gear

Manchester United’s Kit Dilemma: A Tale of Tight Fits and Replica Swaps

The Kit Conundrum

Football is as much about performance on the field as it is about the aesthetics of the kit. Manchester United, a club known for its sartorial elegance on the pitch, is currently grappling with an unexpected kit issue. Players have reportedly been donning replica gear during matches because the official adidas kit appears to be uncomfortably snug, as reported by Daily Mail.

Onana’s Jersey Predicament

Among those affected is United’s new goalkeeper and £47.1 million signing, Andre Onana. Initially, the Cameroon international sported the shirt tailored specifically for players, known for its more body-hugging fit. But, echoing the sentiments of his peers, Onana found it too restrictive and has transitioned to a more accommodating replica version. The decision became definitive following United’s narrow 2-1 triumph over Sheffield United on October 21. The ordeal was further magnified when contrasted with the previous year’s complaints regarding a kit that was deemed excessively baggy when worn by David de Gea.

“Last year, when David de Gea was in goal, complaints were made that the kit was too baggy.”

While de Gea’s slender frame may have influenced the feedback, Onana’s more robust physique seems to have posed a new challenge, making it evident that subsequent kit adjustments may not have hit the mark.

Sock Struggles at Old Trafford

But it’s not just the shirts causing distress. Members of Erik ten Hag’s ensemble have voiced grievances about the socks’ tight fit around the calves, prompting some players to resort to making holes at the back of their socks. This conundrum led to the adoption of fan-issue socks, particularly after the 2-0 setback against Tottenham Hotspur on August 19.

Football culture at various clubs has evolved, with many now preferring socks that resemble sleeves, devoid of a foot section. Players gravitate towards ankle socks, which they believe offer superior support and grip.

The Road Ahead

While both Manchester United and adidas chose to remain tight-lipped about the situation, inside sources suggest the German brand is working diligently to rectify these issues. Light modifications are anticipated in the coming month, ensuring the Red Devils can perform with comfort and confidence.

As the team recuperates from the 3-0 blow dealt by rivals City, focus shifts to their upcoming clash against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford.