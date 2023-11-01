Ten Hag’s Future at Manchester United: An Inside Look

Erik Ten Hag: The Manchester United Journey

Stalwart Support Amidst Rough Tides

Erik ten Hag, the Dutch maestro at the helm of Manchester United, continues to enjoy robust support from the club’s top echelons. Notably, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, currently navigating the acquisition of a significant 25% stake at United, stands firmly behind the manager. This affirmation comes in spite of the team’s recent form, including a disheartening 3-0 loss to city rivals Manchester City. It’s clear: Old Trafford’s faith in Ten Hag remains unwavering, as 90Min reports.

A Rocky Road So Far

The season has posed its challenges. A series of lacklustre performances and stinging defeats have piled the pressure on Ten Hag. Hopes were high after the Glazer family and CEO Richard Arnold appointed him in the summer of 2022, following what was United’s darkest Premier League season. Ten Hag’s maiden season showed promise with a commendable top-four finish and a coveted League Cup win. However, this term’s setbacks are hard to overlook.

Spending Big, Yet Struggling

Ten Hag’s reign has witnessed significant investment in fresh talent. But the returns have not always been fruitful. Goalkeeper Andre Onana’s faltering form and Mason Mount’s battle for consistent starts underscore the challenges. Nevertheless, insiders suggest that both the Glazers and Arnold are prepared to rally behind Ten Hag, confident in his ability to rejuvenate the side.

Ownership and Control: Winds of Change

The landscape at United is set for a seismic shift. The Glazers appear poised to cede control of the club’s sporting operations. Meanwhile, discussions between Ratcliffe, INEOS, and the club about the stake’s closure continue. Interestingly, Ratcliffe, joined by Sir Dave Brailsford and others soon to steer the ship, express confidence in Ten Hag. Their belief is clear: the club’s current trials do not solely rest at Ten Hag’s doorstep.

Ratcliffe’s Vision

As Ratcliffe prepares to take the reins, he’s poised to influence United’s footballing philosophy. Currently, CEO Arnold and Football Director John Murtough manage the sporting direction. Arnold, in particular, faces mounting criticism, especially regarding his management of off-field situations. Ten Hag’s role in transfer dealings, a significant departure from previous management styles, signifies a change in the club’s approach, one that Ratcliffe is keen to evaluate and refine.

Paul Mitchell: The Next Piece in the Puzzle?

Manchester United has cast its gaze on Paul Mitchell for a potential sporting director role. Mitchell’s philosophy aligns with the “continental model”, emphasizing a consistent club identity transcending managerial tenures. Speaking to Sky Sports in January 2022, Mitchell outlined his vision: “Manchester United needs a long-term blueprint, a consistent decision-making strategy ensuring sustainable success. It’s about defining an identity today and for the next five years.”

Future Prospects: Transfers and Strategies

While significant transfer activity in the upcoming January window appears unlikely, dynamics might shift should Mitchell come onboard earlier. Amidst rumours of Jadon Sancho’s departure, the priority remains stability—both managerial and squad-wise. During these transformative times, United’s focus is clear: empower Ten Hag, ensure stability, and meticulously scrutinise the current setup, with Brailsford reportedly at the forefront of this introspection. The goal? Cementing United’s legacy for the long haul.