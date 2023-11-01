Newcastle United’s Partnership with Saudia: A FFP Perspective

Newcastle United’s Newest Deal: Navigating FFP Waters

A Renewed Partnership

Newcastle United has been in the headlines again, and this time it’s about their renewed alliance with Saudia Airlines. The club from Tyneside declared their continuous association with Saudia Airlines, reaffirming their status as the official airline collaborator. The details surrounding this partnership, as unveiled by Football Insider on the 27th of October, point towards a rewarding deal worth £3million per season for the club.

Financial Fair Play: A Close Call?

There’s been a growing murmur about the alignment of this sponsorship deal within the boundaries set by Financial Fair Play (FFP). The Premier League’s Fair Market Value panel had taken a keen interest, especially given the intertwined relationship between Saudi Arabia’s PIF and the airline company. Still, with the Premier League giving its nod to the £3million valuation, it appears to align well with similar top-flight deals.

Expert Insights on The Deal

Kieran Maguire, a known figure in the financial realm of football, weighed in on the matter. In his conversation with Football Insider, he opined that the valuation, while on the upper echelons of FFP’s acceptable range, seems to have been done by the book by Newcastle United.

He quoted, “A £3 million a year deal for an individual industry partner is certainly very much at the upper end of the scale of FFP limitations.” Maguire also highlighted Newcastle’s increased use of aircraft, given their presence in the Champions League, attributing it to their heightened visibility. “It’s not an outrageous sum,” he further added. He commended Newcastle’s approach towards their sponsors, suggesting their actions have been judicious.

In his closing thoughts, he added, “The figures will always be at the top end of what’s deemed to be appropriate. But as long as they’re at the top end as opposed to being above it, I don’t see any problems arising.”

In conclusion, while the deal surely treads close to the limitations set by FFP, Newcastle United appears to remain in the clear, and the partnership with Saudia Airlines seems set to soar.