Forest Chase American Star – Rating the Rumour

Dortmund’s Forgotten Talent the Right Player to Spark Forest Attack?

With the ground rules laid out, let’s look at Gio Reyna to Nottingham Forest which has been reported by the ever-reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Fit

Reyna is a versatile, malleable player who can fit into any style or shape of play. The USMNT star can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, and if needed can also do a stint in midfield or as a wingback.

There’s little doubt that Reyna can fit into the 4-3-3 that Nuno Espirito Santo has been utilising since replacing Steve Cooper, playing on either wing or as an attack-minded midfielder.

Fit Rating – 2/2

Need

On paper, Forest have plenty of options to play in the wide areas and in midfield but that does not account for injuries or form.

No team has been hit as hard by injuries as Nottingham Forest since their return to the top flight so while they have faced criticism for “stockpiling” players, the truth is that they have needed to.

They’ve also struggled to get consistent performances from players like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Anthony Elanga or Brandon Aguilera. Too many signings over the past three windows have not worked out properly, leaving Forest with shortages in areas they thought they had addressed.

Reyna can address one of those shortages.

Need Rating – 2/2

Level

Giovanni Reyna is undeniably one of the most talented players of his age in world football. So why are Borussia Dortmund allegedly willing to let him leave on loan? Injuries and attitude. Reyna’s behaviour, particularly in regards to his international team, and the subsequent fallout have become the stuff of legend.

The bigger issue though has been injuries. Reyna has had a string of muscular injuries. It’s never a good sign when a player has a “page 2” on his injury report on a site like Transfermarkt. It’s a very worrying sign for a player of Reyna’s age to have a page 2.

If he can stay fit, Reyna could prove to be a masterstroke addition by Forest. If not, then further questions will arise about whether he will ever fulfil his potential.

Level Rating – 2/2

Affordability

This move is rumoured to be a loan with an option to buy in the summer. Ornstein has not mentioned a price but somewhere in the £15mil range seems likely given he would only have 12 months left on his Dortmund contract in the summer.

Affordability Rating – 2/2

For Sale?

This is the only real question mark. Are Dortmund willing to let him leave. He has made 13 appearances for BVB this season, though that has only meant 340 minutes of action and only two starts. His only league start came against Eintracht Frankfurt and he was withdrawn at half-time following an uninspiring performance.

It is notable that Reyna changed agents in December, signing with super agent Jorge Mendes and the Gestifude company, perhaps suggesting that it is the player who is driving this move more so than Dortmund.

Availability Rating – 1/2

Final Rating

Overall, this rumour rates out at a 9/10 and given the source of the reporting you would imagine there is a strong chance a deal materialises. It’s a low-risk, potentially high reward type of move by Forest.

They gambled on a winger in the summer, hoping they could be the club to revitalise Callum Hudson-Odoi’s career and get him back on track and now they are repeating that with Reyna.