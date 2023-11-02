Old Trafford’s Storm: Ten Hag at the Eye of it All

Manchester United’s Ten Hag Determined to Battle On

The historic Old Trafford witnessed yet another setback for the Red Devils as they were convincingly defeated 3-0 by Newcastle, echoing the aftermath of a similarly one-sided loss against local rivals in the Manchester derby. These back-to-back home defeats, both by a margin of 3-0, hearken back to a time in the 60s, specifically 1962, when United faced such dire straits.

The atmosphere in the stadium spoke volumes, with discernible boos ringing out during both half-time and the final whistle. It’s no wonder the home faithful departed early, given that the clock has only registered Manchester United in the lead for a mere 29 minutes at Old Trafford this season.

Fans and Foes Voice Their Opinions

Newcastle’s exuberant fans didn’t miss a chance to mock Ten Hag with chants suggesting his imminent exit. But the Dutchman remains unwavering, backed by his confidence that he can alter this downward trajectory.

“I am a fighter and I know it is not always going up,” Ten Hag emphasised, adding, “We have a lot of setbacks this season so far, but also you have to deal with it and that is never an excuse.”

Elaborating on the recent defeats, he stated, “Obviously, Sunday and tonight were far from that so we have to do things right and at a certain level, at the minimum level to win games.”

From Hero to Under Pressure

It’s hard to forget Ten Hag’s remarkable debut season with United, leading the team to a respectable third-place finish in the league and quenching a six-year trophy thirst at Wembley. However, the prevailing winds have changed direction swiftly. Addressing the evident concerns about his role, Ten Hag expressed, “I understand it when the results are not there. It is also a logical process that they are questioning that.”

His response, though, was tinged with a touch of optimism and determination. “But I am confident I can do it. At all my clubs I have done it and also last year here I did it as well, but at this moment we are in a bad place.”

Leading from the Front

Without shying away from the current situation, Ten Hag expressed his willingness to take the brunt. “It is below the standards everyone expects from Manchester United. It is not good enough by far. We have to put it right. I take responsibility for it. It is my team and they are not performing.”

In conclusion, he emphasised, “I have to share it with my players, but I am responsible.” It’s evident that Ten Hag is bracing for the challenge, equipped with a fighter’s spirit. Whether he can turn the tide remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure, he’s not backing down without a fight.