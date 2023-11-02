Lee Judges: ‘Arsenal need to start acting like a big club’

Arsenal’s Humbling Defeat at West Ham: A Candid Reflection with Lee Judges

As a passionate Arsenal fan, Lee Judges expected a victory as a birthday gift. However, the match against West Ham turned out to be a complete letdown. Arsenal didn’t just lose; they were humiliated. West Ham emerged as the better side, displaying more hunger and determination. The defeat was not just a loss in numbers but a blow to the team’s morale.

Frustration of Being Bullied Off the Ball

Lee Judges expressed his growing irritation as Arsenal players were pushed off the ball and bullied by their opponents. The lack of fight and spirit was evident. The performance was described as “pathetic,” a term that resonates with many fans who have witnessed similar displays in the past. The ‘rainbow flicky’ moment was highlighted as an epitome of the team’s lacklustre performance.

Arsenal’s track record in cup competitions has been disappointing, and this match was no exception. Judges pointed out that this wasn’t the first time Arsenal went out of a cup competition without a fight. The reference to last season’s performance against Brighton in the same competition underlines a pattern of underwhelming performances.

Questioning the Squad’s Desire

The defeat raises questions about the squad’s desire and commitment to winning. Despite fielding a strong squad, Arsenal failed to make an impact. Judges agreed with fellow fan Lori’s view that the players on the field should have been able to turn the game around without relying on substitutes. The lack of desire to win the competition was palpable.

Lee Judges made it clear that there are no excuses for such a defeat. Arsenal fans have been here before, and it’s time to face the reality without sugarcoating it. The team’s performance was unacceptable, and the fans deserve better.

Call for Arsenal to Act Like a Big Club

In conclusion, Lee Judges’ message is clear: Arsenal needs to start acting like a big club. The defeat against West Ham is a wake-up call. It’s time for the team to reflect, regroup, and show the fighting spirit that a club of Arsenal’s stature should embody.