Rating the Rumour – Sacha Boey to Brighton

Brighton Eyeing a New Right Back?

With the ground rules laid out, let’s look at Sacha Boey to Brighton which has been reported by the Daily Mail.

Fit

Quick, comfortable on the ball and an excellent 1v1 defender, Boey would fit in well at right-back for Brighton. With Roberto DeZerbi asking his right-back to be less adventurous than Pervis Estupinan is at left-back, Boey’s mixture of physicality and intelligence could prove to be an ideal fit.

He’s also not scared of getting forward as and when required and can provide quality himself in the final third so he would offer a good compliment to Estupinan on the opposite flank.

Fit Rating – 2/2

Need

Brighton have had issues at right-back for the better part of a year now with Joel Veltman ageing and picking up injuries. James Milner is not the answer in the year of our Lord 2023, nor has he ever really been the answer at full-back on either side in the Premier League.

Brighton need a long-term solution in the position, given that De Zerbi doesn’t want to risk Tariq Lamptey there as the Lamptey-Estupinan combination is too attack-minded and doesn’t offer the balance the Italian tactician likes.

At 23, with significant potential for development, he also suits the Brighton blueprint of buying players with high future resale value.

Need Rating – 2/2

Level

Boey has excelled for Galatasaray since joining the Turkish giants in the summer of 2021. Last season he became a regular starter and played a vital role in helping them win the SuperLiga title.

With 106 senior club games under his belt for Galatasaray, Dijon and Rennes he has amassed a lot of experience for a player of his age and that should help him adapt to the Premier League quite quickly. He has significant Champions League experience and shown himself to be more than capable at that level.

Level Rating – 2/2

Affordability

Transfermarkt value Boey at around £15mil, and given he will have 18 months remaining on his contract come January that seems a very fair price for all parties. There are reports which suggest that Arsenal and Manchester United also hold interest in the player, though Arsenal are well stocked at right back and the player would be well advised to avoid the move to Old Trafford at this point in his career.

If either Arsenal or United decide to make a move that could cause the price to go up, and they would obviously be able to offer a lot more in terms of wages, but Brighton is definitely the best move for him at this point and at a price of around £15-20mil he would represent a very good piece of business for the Seagulls.

Affordability Rating – 2/2

For Sale?

This is the great unknown. Galatasaray have not made it known that the player is available for sale, and given that he is their starting right-back they likely would prefer to extend his contract and keep him.

That contract situation does increase the likelihood that they would be open to a sale for the right price though.

Availability Rating – 1/2

Final Rating

Overall we rate this as a 9/10 rumour. It’s a move that fits all parties and makes a lot of sense for all involved.