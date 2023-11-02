Report: Manchester United Keen On Galatasaray Defender

Rising Star: Sacha Boey’s Premier League Prospects

Manchester United are reportedly pursuing Galatasaray’s right-back, Sacha Boey. According to Sporx.com via the Daily Mail, a Turkish sports news publisher, United are not alone in this chase.

“Boey is being monitored by multiple other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Brighton, and Burnley.”

The Appeal of Sacha Boey

At just 23, Boey has established himself as Galatasaray’s leading right-back and has been gaining valuable Champions League experience. His performances have not gone unnoticed, especially after Galatasaray’s title triumph last year. His journey from making his debut for Rennes in 2019, moving to Istanbul in 2021, and a loan stint at Dijon in Ligue 1, speak volumes of his adaptability and growth.

Several Turkish outlets, including Takvim and Fotospor, have echoed the growing interest from English clubs in the defender, whose contract with Galatasaray runs until 2025. As Sporx reports, clubs could potentially make a move for him either in the upcoming January window or wait until the summer.

🇫🇷 Sacha Boey (2000) has developed very well at Galatasaray. The French defender has established himself as a mainstay on the right of Galatasaray’s defense, showing great all-round qualities both defensively and going forward. 👀 Europe’s biggest clubs must be watching him. pic.twitter.com/QkfEYO8njZ — smarterscout (@smarterscout) November 2, 2023

Manchester United’s Full-Back Dilemma

Manchester United’s interest in Boey is understandable, given their struggles in the full-back position this season. Injuries have plagued Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. United even brought in Reguilon on loan as emergency cover from Tottenham and had eyes on Marc Cucurella, Marcos Alonso, and Nicolas Taglafico.

Internationally, Boey has represented France at the youth level and has been included in preliminary Cameroon senior squads. French manager Didier Deschamps has noted, “We’re following Sacha Boey. There will be competition in this area. We have a lot of top players. But we are open to new choices.”

In Summary: A Talent Worth Watching

Boey’s recent performance in Galatasaray’s 3-2 win at Old Trafford, where he picked up a yellow card for a foul on Sofyan Amrabat, and his goal against Copenhagen, are testament to his abilities. As the January transfer window approaches, all eyes will be on this promising defender. Will Manchester United seal the deal, or will another Premier League club swoop in? Only time will tell.