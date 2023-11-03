Goldbridge: Ten Hag Battling Media Onslaught

Manchester United’s Ten Hag Conundrum: Media, Morale, and the March Forward

The Media’s Melee with Ten Hag’s United

In the cauldron of Old Trafford, where the ghosts of past glories loom large, Erik ten Hag finds himself at the helm of a Manchester United side that’s as much in battle with perceptions as with opponents. Mark Goldbridge, the vocal pundit from That’s Entertainment, doesn’t mince his words:

“The media have been sharpening their knives for Ten Hag ever since Poch didn’t get the job.”

The media’s narrative, often a double-edged sword, has been quick to cast shadows of doubt. “There’s increasing unrest amongst a number of Man United players…doubts are growing over Erik ten Hag’s managing,” Goldbridge quotes from the Manchester Evening News, painting a picture of a club at a crossroads.

Dressing Room Dynamics: Resentment or Resilience?

The dressing room, that sacred chamber where team fates are often decided, seems to be a mix of simmering resentment and unimpressed players. “Some players are also unimpressed with the general direction of the club,” Goldbridge reads, hinting at a discord that Ten Hag must navigate. The strategic review of the club, now in its twelfth month, has not been the panacea many had hoped for.

Goldbridge takes a firm stance against the media’s influence:

“You’re an enemy of the football club…doing it to get another manager sacked.”

The responsibility of the media, in his view, is a significant factor in the club’s recent turmoil. “I very rarely read anything positive; it’s just constant sources of negativity,” he laments, echoing the sentiments of a fanbase weary of turmoil.

Turd in the Bath Analogy

In a colourful turn of phrase, Goldbridge offers an analogy for United’s predicament: “It’s the turd in the bath analogy…let’s empty the water and put new water in, but the turd’s in the bath.” The implication is clear – the problem isn’t the environment but a more deep-rooted issue within the squad itself.

The paradox of the situation isn’t lost on Goldbridge. “We start the show off by saying it’s quite clearly the players that are problems here…yet we’ve got players who’ve been here for three managers,” he states. The cycle of hiring and firing managers while the core issues remain unaddressed is a theme he revisits with evident frustration.

Leaks and Lapses

Leaks from the dressing room have become a common occurrence, and Goldbridge points out the absurdity:

“The leaks are coming from the players…we know the players are the problem, and then we’re getting articles from those players trying to get the manager sacked.”

It’s a cycle that has repeated itself across multiple managerial tenures, from Mourinho to Ranik, and now, potentially, with Ten Hag.

As Manchester United and Erik ten Hag look to the future, the path is fraught with challenges both on and off the pitch. The media’s scrutiny, the dressing room’s dynamics, and the fans’ expectations create a complex puzzle that Ten Hag must solve. Goldbridge’s insights offer a raw, unfiltered look into the heart of the club’s current state – a club striving to rediscover its identity and return to the zenith of football’s pantheon.