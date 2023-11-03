Hendrick: ‘Easy to say sack Ten Hag, but who are Man Utd hiring?’

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On yesterday’s episode Dave looked at the League Cup action from Wednesday night with the matches now set for the Quarter Final.

The key talking point, Man United being embarrassed at Old Trafford by Newcastle. Dave gives his thoughts on whether United would benefit from sacking the Dutchman and looks at the pros and cons of suitable elite level candidates to replace him.

He then answers questions from listeners on a variety of topics!

❓ Who’s MOST to blame for #MUFC poor performances and results this season? — EPL Index (@EPLIndex) November 2, 2023

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.