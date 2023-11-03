Hojlund’s United Partner: Toney or Osimhen

Manchester United’s Strategic Striker Search

With added EPL Index statistical analysis and comparison

In the quest to bolster their attacking options, Manchester United is setting sights on a seasoned striker to complement the talents of Rasmus Hojlund. Despite the Danish forward’s promising start in European competitions, his Premier League journey has been hindered by a lingering back injury since his high-profile move from Atalanta. The consensus at Old Trafford is that the integration of a veteran forward could not only alleviate the goalscoring load but also enhance Hojlund’s progression in the English top flight.

The Lone Forward Conundrum

Anthony Martial’s solo presence as a recognised centre-forward in the squad has cast a spotlight on United’s limited options upfront. Martial’s tenure at the club has been met with mixed reviews, and with his contract winding down, the search for a forward who can hit the ground running is intensifying. United’s attack, having netted a mere 11 goals in the league thus far, with only one from a traditional striker, underscores the urgency for reinforcements.

Toney and Osimhen on United’s Radar

Ivan Toney’s situation at Brentford has not gone unnoticed, with the prolific striker poised for a potential departure. His track record in front of goal has made him an attractive prospect for United’s scouting network. Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen’s exploits with Napoli have firmly placed him on United’s watchlist, as the club eyes the Nigerian as a possible solution to their attacking puzzle.

In the bustling world of football, numbers tell a tale of their own. As we embark on an analytical journey, one name emerges from the shadows into the glaring spotlight – Ivan Toney. Drawing upon data presented by Fbref, we unravel the intricacies behind Toney’s phenomenal stats over the last 365 days.

The Attacking Force: Shooting for the Stars

Shots Total & Non-Penalty Goals: Toney’s prowess in front of the goal is evident. Falling in the 65th percentile for non-penalty goals, he has an instinctual knack for converting chances into goals. His total shots, meanwhile, signal his willingness to try his luck and take the initiative.

Assists & Shot-Creating Actions: With a notable 73rd percentile in shot-creating actions and a respectable 45th in assists, Toney proves he's not just a finisher. He crafts opportunities, not only for himself but for his teammates too.

Mastery in Possession: Keeping the Ball Rolling

Passes & Their Completion: Toney’s ball distribution is commendable. A 75th percentile in pass completion showcases his ability to retain possession, and his placement in the 67th percentile for passes attempted indicates his involvement in the game’s flow.

Progressive Plays: His stats in progressive carries and progressive passes are notable. It's clear that Toney is adept at moving the ball forward, driving his team towards victory.

Defensive Duties: Not Just an Attacker

For forwards, defending isn’t always the primary task, but Toney breaks this mould. An astonishing 91st percentile in interceptions and a significant 80th in clearances underline his commitment to the team’s defensive cause. His tackles and blocks, though lower, further emphasise his all-round capabilities.

Osimhen vs. Toney: The Battle of Forwards Through Performance Data

Data from Opta via Fbref

The Offensive Arsenal: Netting the Goals

Shots & Conversion: Osimhen’s more extensive fan shape signals a higher shot volume, with his non-penalty goal ratio holding a solid edge over Toney. This Nigerian forward is clearly not shy about pulling the trigger when the goal is in sight.

Creating & Assisting: Both forwards exhibit commendable shot-creating actions, but Osimhen shades it slightly. When it comes to setting up teammates, Toney's slight bulge in the assists section showcases his playmaking instincts.

Ball Retention: Who Dominates Possession?

Passing Dynamics: The data suggests a slight edge for Osimhen in pass completion, making him a safer bet in retaining possession. But it’s neck-and-neck when it comes to attempting passes, showcasing both players’ pivotal roles in their respective squads.

Driving Forward: Osimhen's stats shine in progressive carries, indicating his penchant for driving the ball upfield. Yet, both players fare equally when it comes to receiving progressive passes, ensuring they're always in the mix.

Defensive Commitment: Beyond Goal Scoring

Interestingly, it’s Toney who stands out defensively. With a higher percentile in clearances, interceptions, and blocks, he appears to be more involved in the dirty work. Osimhen, while not lagging far behind, has a more focussed attacking role.

The Ten Hag Influence

Erik ten Hag remains at the helm of United’s strategic planning, undeterred by the growing pressure due to the team’s lacklustre performance. His involvement in the January transfer window is pivotal as the club seeks to turn the tide. While his position is secure for the moment, the urgency for on-pitch results continues to mount, making the upcoming transfer activities all the more critical.

United’s January Ambitions

With the January window on the horizon, Manchester United’s ambition is clear: to inject experience and quality into their forward line. The club’s management is keenly aware that the right acquisition could be the catalyst for a resurgence, providing the much-needed spark to reignite their campaign.