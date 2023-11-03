Pochettino: “Tottenham is a special place to go back to…”

Pochettino’s Poignant Return to Tottenham with Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino is poised for a poignant return to Tottenham Hotspur, a place where he has etched deep memories, as he leads his Chelsea squad into what promises to be an emotionally charged encounter.

A Nostalgic Journey Back to North London

The Argentine tactician, who orchestrated Tottenham’s historic march to the Champions League final in 2019, is set to revisit his former stomping ground, this time as the helmsman of Chelsea. Pochettino, with a blend of professionalism and sentiment, anticipates a “happy day” as he steps back into a venue brimming with personal significance.

“It’s really special to go back to a place where we created amazing memories together,” Pochettino reflected. The return is not merely a professional milestone but also a reunion with familiar faces still part of the Tottenham fabric.

The Emotional Fabric of Football

In a light-hearted moment, Pochettino drew a parallel between his long-standing marriage and his former club, jesting about the unfamiliarity of re-encountering an ‘ex’ after such a committed relationship. This personal anecdote underscores the deep bonds formed in football, transcending beyond the pitch.

From Spurs to Paris and Back to the Premier League

Pochettino’s journey post-Tottenham saw him claim managerial silverware with Paris St-Germain before answering the call from Chelsea in July 2022. His mission: to rejuvenate the Blues following a lacklustre season. The narrative is rich with history, especially recalling the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ where Tottenham’s title aspirations were quashed by Chelsea, sealing Leicester City’s fairy-tale victory.

Anticipation and Respect Ahead of the Clash

As the matchday approaches, Pochettino remains circumspect about the reception awaiting him but remains steadfast in his affection for Tottenham. “We can’t forget everything we lived together,” he stated, emphasising the respect for the shared history and the emotional journey.

Pochettino has been clear about his managerial boundaries, citing his loyalty to Tottenham and Espanyol as reasons for never considering the managerial roles at Arsenal and Barcelona, respectively.