Tonali’s Future Uncertain Amid Further FA Betting Probe

The FA’s Inquiry into Sandro Tonali’s Betting Allegations

The Football Association (FA) is currently conducting an investigation to determine if Sandro Tonali, the midfielder recently acquired by Newcastle, has violated betting regulations. Tonali, aged 23, was previously handed a 10-month suspension by the Italian Football Federation due to his involvement in betting on matches that included his former teams, Brescia and Milan. This suspension has been recognized globally.

Newcastle’s Stance on Tonali’s Betting Charges

After his £55 million transfer to Newcastle in July, questions have arisen about Tonali’s activities, particularly whether he continued to bet on football. Dan Ashworth, Newcastle’s sporting director, has expressed his uncertainty regarding Milan’s knowledge of the betting charges at the time of the sale. Ashworth emphasised the club’s focus on internal processes and expressed his shock at the developments, which he described as completely unexpected. Ashworth remarked:

“It’s really difficult for me to get into what other clubs do or don’t know. All we can do is look at our own internal investigation and internal process. It’s a really difficult question for me to answer – I just don’t know. It was a massive shock, a massive surprise. Dealing with it was new to all of us. It came from nowhere.”

Milan’s Response and Tonali’s Current Situation

AC Milan has clarified that they were made aware of Tonali’s charges through media reports and possess only the information that has been publicly disclosed. Tonali, who has made a dozen appearances for Eddie Howe’s team, will be sidelined until the next season begins. However, a plea agreement has been reached that will allow him to undergo a “therapeutic plan” aimed at aiding his recovery from gambling addiction, which includes public speaking engagements to educate young players about the risks associated with gambling.

Tonali’s Rehabilitation and Newcastle’s Support

Despite being barred from match play, Tonali is permitted to train with Newcastle and attend games, a measure that Ashworth believes is crucial for the player’s mental health and connection to the club. Ashworth has outlined a support program for Tonali, which includes regular visits to Italy as part of his recovery plan. The specifics of Tonali’s contract during his suspension remain confidential, but Ashworth praises Tonali’s cooperation and character during this challenging period.

Newcastle’s Transfer Strategy Amidst the Tonali Situation

With Tonali’s absence, Newcastle faces the challenge of filling the midfield void. However, Ashworth has not confirmed if a direct replacement will be sought in the January transfer window. The club is considering various options, including adjusting player positions and potentially giving more playtime to emerging talents like Lewis Miley.