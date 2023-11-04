Report: Manager’s Thoughts on Post-Defeat Party

Marcus Rashford’s Celebrations: Ten Hag’s Take on the Situation

United’s Manager Shares His Perspective

In the swirling world of Premier League football, off-pitch actions can sometimes draw as much attention as what transpires during the ninety minutes. Such has been the case with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and his recent birthday festivities. Celebrating just hours after the Red Devils suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of local rivals Manchester City, Rashford’s decision raised more than a few eyebrows. Erik ten Hag, the man at the helm of United, has weighed in on the matter.

“Unacceptable,” says Ten Hag

While the party was already in the books before the Manchester derby, its timing after a significant loss did not sit well with many. It’s clear that the optics of Rashford being spotted at one of Manchester’s premier venues immediately after a lacklustre United performance did not sit well with the manager.

“I am aware of it and I spoke with him about it,” Ten Hag stated with an air of disappointment. He was forthright in his perspective, deeming the decision “unacceptable.”

But it wasn’t all rebuke. The manager acknowledged Rashford’s immediate regret and apology, adding, “He apologised and that is it.”

Rashford’s Recent Run-Ins

This isn’t the first instance where Rashford has found himself on the receiving end of Ten Hag’s critique. Recollections of New Year’s Eve from the previous year come to mind when the forward was relegated to the substitutes’ bench for tardiness at a team meeting. Yet, in what can be seen as the unpredictability of football, he later came off the bench to net the decisive goal.

With Manchester United’s start to the season being their worst since the early ’60s, it’s clear that every action, on and off the pitch, is under the microscope.

However, Ten Hag is quick to squash any whispers of Rashford’s commitment to the team’s cause. “He’s very motivated to put things right. He’s totally with us,” the manager ardently defends.

An Issue of Form: Rashford’s Struggles

Beyond the recent controversies, Rashford’s form is also drawing attention. For a player who tallied a career-high 30 goals the previous season, this term has been a stark contrast. His solitary goal against Arsenal stands out in what’s been an underwhelming season so far.

Comparisons are inevitably being made to a couple of years ago when the forward managed just five goals. Such stats, especially after securing a five-year contract extension recently, are far from ideal.

Ten Hag’s Faith Unwavering

Despite the challenges, Ten Hag’s belief in Rashford remains unwavering. The manager’s vision for the forward is clear: “He has to be as close as possible to the opponents’ goal because that’s where his qualities are.”

Ten Hag recognises Rashford’s potential contribution to United’s success and remains confident in his eventual resurgence. The focus remains on Rashford refining his movements to capitalise on scoring opportunities, with Ten Hag concluding, “I’m sure he will be back.”

In football, as in life, there will be peaks and troughs. For Rashford and United, the hope will be to find their stride as the season progresses.