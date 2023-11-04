Darragh MacAnthony: Toney the Potential Title Decider?

In the high-stakes world of Premier League football, a single player can be the difference between glory and disappointment. Ivan Toney, Brentford’s striking sensation, is currently at the center of a transfer whirlwind that could see him become the pivotal figure in the title aspirations of giants like Chelsea and Arsenal.

Valuation in the Transfer Market

Darragh MacAnthony, a name synonymous with shrewd football business, recently weighed in on Toney’s worth during a talkSPORT discussion. “For me, I think the type of striker he is, when he’s in form, anywhere from 70 to 85 million,” MacAnthony stated, highlighting the forward’s potential impact. With the market as it stands, Toney’s valuation is a testament to his perceived ability to be a game-changer at the highest level.

Chelsea and Arsenal: A Missed Opportunity?

The conversation took a particularly intriguing turn when MacAnthony suggested that both Chelsea and Arsenal missed a trick by not securing Toney’s services earlier. “Chelsea should have bought him in August… Arsenal instead of Havertz should have bought him in August,” he asserted. According to MacAnthony, Toney’s presence in either squad could have “guaranteed them the title in the next two years,” especially in a season where Manchester City might not be at their imperious best.

The Impact of a Mid-Season Move

The talkSPORT dialogue also touched on the potential seismic impact of a January transfer. If Arsenal, currently battling at the top of the league, were to acquire Toney, MacAnthony believes it would be a title-clinching move. “If Arsenal are top of the league in January… and they sign Ivan Toney and he’s fit, for me, yeah, guaranteed wins the title,” he claimed.

Toney’s Premier League Pedigree

Toney’s Premier League credentials are not in question. With a tally that saw him notch up 14 goals in his debut season and 20 in the following, his trajectory suggests a striker coming into his prime. MacAnthony emphasised this point, “He’s getting better every year… if he’d been in from the start this season, he’d have 25 this season.”

The Big Picture for Toney

Beyond the numbers, Toney’s potential move is a narrative of business acumen and sporting foresight. MacAnthony’s perspective, shaped by his own profitable dealings, sees Toney as a golden boot winner in the making. “He could be one of the first big signings to make in January,” MacAnthony noted, hinting at the transformative effect Toney could have at a club like Manchester United.

Ivan Toney stands as a figure of immense interest in the Premier League. His future move could dictate the fate of the title race, and clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal might rue the day they didn’t act more decisively. As the January transfer window looms, all eyes will be on Toney, the striker who could very well be the key to Premier League supremacy.