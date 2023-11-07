Rating the Rumour – Florian Wirtz to Liverpool

Bundesliga Gem to Merseyside?

Welcome back to Rating the Rumour, which does exactly what it says on the tin. We’ll be taking the biggest transfer rumours related to Premier League teams and rating the likelihood of the moves coming to fruition.

The final rating will be decided based on the potential fit of the player into the rumoured buying club, the need for that club to sign a player for the position played, whether the player is of the level required by the club, whether the club could afford the rumoured price and whether or not the player is even likely to be available for transfer.

We will not factor in the reliability of the rumour, as it would likely cause mass amounts of crying from outlets, journalists and “journalists” who would have to be denounced as spoofers.

With the ground rules laid out, let’s look at Florian Wirtz to Liverpool which the Mail have reported now, following mention by multiple outlets on the continent.

Fit

Wirtz is a versatile malleable player who can fit into any style or system with ease. One of the finest young talents in Europe the 20-year-old thrives in tight spaces in the final third but can also operate a bit deeper. He’s comfortable both centrally and in wide areas despite not possessing elite pace.

Fit Rating – 2/2

Need

Liverpool currently don’t have an obvious need for Wirtz, after the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis MacAllister and Ryan Gravenberch added to Liverpool’s stable of midfielders that already included Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott. In the Reds’ current 4-3-3 base formation, they are well stocked in the number 8 roles with the aforementioned five players, plus young talents like Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark on the horizon. But the article frames Wirtz as a potential Salah successor and that could make sense if the shape changes and focus of the team is reorientated. A wise man once said you can never have too many world-class talents, and Wirtz is undeniably a world-class talent.

Need Rating – 1/2

Level

Wirtz is as good as any player of his age in world football and has been spectacular since returning from a torn ACL suffered in March of 2022. He has six goals and nine assists in just 15 games for table-topping Bayer Leverkusen this season and continues to go from strength to strength as Xabi Alonso finds innovative ways to utilise him.

Level rating – 2/2

Affordability

Despite promises of a big spend last summer, Liverpool’s outlay was relatively modest when compared to their rivals and after several years of being frugal, they should have the ability to pay whatever fee Leverkusen ask for Wirtz, regardless of whether Salah stays or goes.

However, this is Liverpool and the owners are the owners so without the influx from the sale of Salah, who knows whether they would be willing to give the go-ahead for such a big purchase.

Reports suggest the Germans would seek close to £80mil for their prized possession and that has to be seen as a fair price given his age, potential and productivity.

Affordability Rating – 1/2

For Sale?

Bayer have no immediate need to sell, and with how well they’ve begun this season – top of the Bundesliga and cruising through their Europa League group, they have no incentive to even consider a sale.

For as long as they can hold on to Xabi Alonso as their manager, they might also want to keep Wirtz as they seem a perfect tandem of star and manager.

Of course, money talks and Bayer will be aware that the likelihood of holding on to Wirtz long-term is low so should a big offer arrive they might be tempted to cash in.

Availability Rating – 1/2

Final Rating

Overall this rumour works out as a 7/10. There’s a lot of logic to it, there’s likely some truth to it, but it’s not a deal that seems likely to materialise in the short-term.