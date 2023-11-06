Luton’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ for Tragedy Chanting

Luton Town’s Firm Stance on Respectful Support

In the wake of a contentious 1-1 draw with Liverpool, Luton Town Football Club has taken a firm stance against the unsavoury act of tragedy chanting. The club has expressed its profound disappointment and has initiated an internal investigation following reports of chants that made indirect references to historical football tragedies during the recent match.

The Investigation and Educational Approach

Luton Town’s commitment to maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment is unwavering. The club’s statement highlighted the immediate launch of an internal probe by their safety and security team. It has become apparent that some supporters may have been unaware of the connotations of their chants. The club believes in the power of communication and education to address this issue and is meticulously reviewing CCTV and media footage to identify the individuals involved.

Luton Town release statement condemning 'inappropriate' chants during Liverpool game Just in 👇 https://t.co/DB6B9xhsPWhttps://t.co/DB6B9xhsPW — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) November 6, 2023

Apology and Re-education

Luton Town has extended a heartfelt apology to all those affected by the chants. The club is actively working with supporter groups to raise awareness about the severity of tragedy abuse, which is taken seriously by football authorities, the police, and the Crown Prosecution Service. The club’s message is clear: education is key to preventing future incidents.

“The club condemns any kind of chanting that knowingly seeks to divide, and our safety and security team launched an internal investigation at the earliest opportunity,” the Hatters said in a statement.

The Premier League and FA’s Unified Condemnation

The Premier League has echoed Luton Town’s sentiments, condemning the chants and reiterating their commitment to tackling such unacceptable behaviour. The Football Association is also involved, seeking additional information from the police to understand the full scope of the incident.

“On behalf of all at Luton Town, we would like to wholeheartedly apologise to anyone offended by the chants heard during yesterday’s match, and will continue to work with supporter groups to educate fans on chants that are classed as tragedy abuse by football authorities, the police and CPS.”

Voices from the Game

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s manager, has expressed disdain for those engaging in tragedy chanting, stating they should feel ashamed. Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool player and current commentator, has called for a collective rise above such actions, emphasizing the importance of rivalry without disrespect.

In conclusion, Luton Town’s proactive measures and the collective voice of football authorities signal a strong move towards eradicating the blight of tragedy chanting from the beautiful game.