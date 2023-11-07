Hendrick: Luton Fans Let Themselves Down

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On this episode Dave discusses the Premier League football from the weekend with big results at the bottom and the top of the league with Luton and Liverpool drawing, Newcastle beating Arsenal with a side of more VAR shenanigans, and Sheffield United pick up their first win of the season. He also looks at the news and gossip from over the weekend.

The shock result of the weekend saw Luton pick up a draw against Liverpool, which will go down as one of the most memorable results of the season. A result that should be a moment of history and elation for Luton will perhaps be overshadowed by tragedy chanting with clear Hillsborough jibes from the newly promoted clubs’ fans. An issue in football that needs strongly addressing from the FA and the Premier League.

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.