Neville’s Bold Take on Arsenal’s VAR Drama

Gary Neville’s Critique of Arsenal’s VAR Outcry

Arsenal’s Appeal for Refereeing Reforms: Neville’s Take

Arsenal’s recent outcry for a revamp in Premier League refereeing standards, following a contentious defeat at Newcastle, has stirred up significant debate. Gary Neville has labelled the club’s stand as “dangerous”. This follows Mikel Arteta’s strong criticism of the officiating in the 1-0 loss, wherein he termed the decision to sanction Anthony Gordon’s decisive goal as “embarrassing” and a “disgrace”.

Neville, speaking on Sky Sports, expressed disappointment with Arsenal’s approach. The incident, centred around the VAR’s confirmation of Gordon’s goal, involved checks for potential offsides, fouls, and whether the ball had left play. Arsenal, in their statement, condemned the refereeing as “unacceptable”, calling for better standards for players, coaches, and fans alike.

This isn’t an isolated instance. Liverpool previously expressed frustration with the PGMOL, the referee’s governing body, over a disallowed Luis Diaz goal against Tottenham. Their statement hinted at a compromise in “sporting integrity”. Likewise, Wolves’ manager Gary O’Neil has voiced his disenchantment with refereeing, marking a growing discontent within the league.

Neville, in his analysis, referenced a similar outburst by Liverpool against PGMOL and emphasised the peril such public denouncements hold. He highlighted that these statements, including Arsenal’s, can be construed as dangerous, impacting the game’s integrity.

'It was really poor… It's quite dangerous.' 🚫@GNev2 says Arsenal "should behave better" after releasing statement 🟥 pic.twitter.com/FmrwLAF5AI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2023

Premier League Clubs and the ‘Behavioural Chart’

Interestingly, Neville pointed out that Premier League clubs had agreed to a new ‘behavioural chart’ at the season’s start, aimed at maintaining decorum. This comes in the backdrop of the International Football Association Board’s (Ifab) decision against broadcasting live VAR communications, citing potential chaos and safety concerns for referees.

Neville’s Call for Premier League Leadership

The ex-Manchester United defender stressed the Premier League’s role in safeguarding referees from such criticism. He believes that clubs, especially those with a rich history like Arsenal, should demonstrate better restraint. Neville’s viewpoint is that while transparency and communication are welcome, the current trend of public statements and criticisms is uncharted and potentially harmful.

Neville’s observations were made in the context of another VAR-heavy game where Chelsea triumphed over a nine-man Tottenham. This match saw a flurry of disallowed goals and red cards, highlighting the ongoing refereeing debates. Tottenham’s manager, Ange Postecoglou, emphasised the importance of respecting the referee’s decisions, warning against the erosion of their authority.

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton and ex-England captain Steph Houghton mirrored Neville’s sentiments on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club. They agreed that while frustration with certain decisions is understandable, the manner of public backlash, especially from clubs like Arsenal, is excessive and unhelpful. They pointed out that such reactions, instead of fostering improvement, might only exacerbate the situation.

Conclusion: A Delicate Balance in Football Governance

The increasing reliance on technology in football, exemplified by VAR, has brought its own set of challenges. While it aims for fairness and accuracy, the reaction from clubs and managers, as seen in Arsenal’s case, suggests a delicate balance yet to be struck. The game evolves, but the core values of respect and sportsmanship must remain steadfast. Neville’s critique serves as a reminder that in seeking improvement, the football community must tread carefully, upholding the integrity and spirit of the beautiful game.