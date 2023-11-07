Tuesday, November 7, 2023
777 Partners or Moshiri - Better The Devil You Know for Everton?

777 Partners or Moshiri – Better The Devil You Know for Everton?

By Amelia Hartman
EPL Index’s Everton Fan Feeling Podcast

Monitoring the Goodison Pulse with Dave Dave Davis

In the first of our club by club specials, Dave Davis speaks to Evertonian Elliott Cuff, they  discuss:

Everton – On The Pitch:

  • Results
  • Dycheball
  • Jordan Pickford

Everton – Off the Pitch:

  • Stadium
  • Ownership
  • Points Deductions

You think you know Everton from the outside, but what do those on the inside really think?

