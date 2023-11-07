777 Partners or Moshiri – Better The Devil You Know for Everton?

EPL Index’s Everton Fan Feeling Podcast

Monitoring the Goodison Pulse with Dave Dave Davis

In the first of our club by club specials, Dave Davis speaks to Evertonian Elliott Cuff, they discuss:

Everton – On The Pitch:

Results

Dycheball

Jordan Pickford

Everton – Off the Pitch:

Stadium

Ownership

Points Deductions

You think you know Everton from the outside, but what do those on the inside really think?

