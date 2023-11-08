Two Footed: Spurs & Chelsea Madness, Ranking LCBs!

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On this episode Dave discusses the mad game between Tottenham and Chelsea as Spurs ended with 9 men and Chelsea went onto win 4-1. He then does his power rankings for left side centre backs for current Premier League, the current world top 10, all time top 10 and his favourite 5.

On Monday night we saw one of the maddest games of the Premier League season so far, perhaps one of the maddest of all time as Spurs collectively lost their head in a game they were winning. Spurs ended up with 9 men with Romero and Udogie being sent off, they also lost Micky Van de Ven to a serious looking injury, and James Maddison got a knock to the ankle. How will Spurs cope with all these key players missing?

On the other half of the fixture Chelsea took advantage of the situation and put ended up winning 4-1, with Sterling looking impressive and Nicolas Jackson bagging a hat-trick can Chelsea build from this win?

Dave also looked at LCBs in the Premier League, bets in the world & in history, who makes your lists?

