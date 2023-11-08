Richarlison’s Surgery Adds to Tottenham’s Injury Crisis

Tottenham’s Injury Woes Deepen: Richarlison Set for Surgery

In a development that exacerbates Tottenham Hotspur’s injury troubles, forward Richarlison has confirmed the need for surgery on his pelvis. This latest setback intensifies the challenges facing head coach Ange Postecoglou, as the team grapples with an escalating injury crisis.

Spurs Struck by Injury Epidemic

Tottenham’s frontline is already depleted, with Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, and Ryan Sessegnon sidelined due to long-term injuries. Compounding these woes, centre-half Micky van de Ven sustained a potentially serious hamstring injury during the recent defeat to Chelsea.

Richarlison: Struggle and Surgery

Post-match, speaking to ESPN Brasil, Richarlison, who notably did not feature in the game, opened up about his struggles. “The last few months haven’t been easy for me,” he said, visibly emotional. “I’ve had health problems. I’ve already spoken to the doctors and soon I would do surgery on my pubis.”

He elaborated on his ordeal, expressing the toll the continuous play has taken on him. “I’ve been suffering, fighting for my national team and my club for eight months and haven’t been taking care of myself. I think it’s time to rest, to stop for a second. I’ll think about it in the next few days and soon I will do what is best for me.”

The Blow of Brazil Snub

The timing of Richarlison’s confirmation coincided with his omission from the Brazil squad for upcoming internationals. Understanding yet disappointed, Richarlison commented, “I was sad when I was not called up but I understand Deniz. In his place, I wouldn’t call me up either — I haven’t been playing good football, I’ve been below my best.”

He remained optimistic about his return, emphasizing the need to regain his best form. “The guys are flying. So it’s up to me to keep working. I’ll definitely be back. I didn’t get here by chance. It’s up to me to work hard every day and get into a rhythm here at Tottenham.”

Tottenham’s Compounding Challenges

Further adding to Tottenham’s problems, Cristian Romero faces a suspension for the next three matches following a red card against Chelsea. Additionally, Destiny Udogie will miss the upcoming match against Wolves due to a ban.

James Maddison’s ankle injury in the same match adds to Postecoglou’s concerns, although the severity of his condition was downplayed by the coach.

Spurs’ Forward Line: Navigating Through Absences

With Richarlison sidelined, Tottenham’s options upfront are limited. Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Bryan Gil are available, but the team may need to look at alternative arrangements. James Maddison or Giovani Lo Celso could be called upon to play in more advanced roles to compensate for the depleted frontline.