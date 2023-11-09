Tottenham’s Test at Wolves: Premier League’s Pivotal Matchup

Wolves vs Tottenham: A Premier League Showdown

The Stage is Set at Molineux

In what promises to be a captivating Premier League encounter, Tottenham Hotspur, grappling with recent setbacks, are set to clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium. This Saturday’s duel not only carries the weight of league points but also marks the final fixture before the November international break.

Venue and Time Details Location: Wolverhampton, England Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date and Time: Saturday, 11 November at 12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT Match Officials: Referee Tim Robinson, with VAR assistance from Paul Tierney

Recent Encounters and Form Head-to-Head Record: In their last five meetings, Tottenham have edged out Wolves with 3 wins to 2. Last Encounter: Wolves clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Tottenham in March 2023. Current Form: Wolves (WDWDL), Tottenham (WWWWL)



Viewing Options

For fans eager to catch every moment, the game will be available on various channels and streaming services:

In the UK: discovery+, TNT Sports

discovery+, TNT Sports In the USA: nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App

nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App In Canada: fuboTV Canada

Wolves: Seeking Consistency

Wolverhampton Wanderers, positioned 14th in the league, are navigating through a season of fluctuating fortunes. Their victory over Manchester City stands out, but a recent 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United has raised concerns.

Key Absences and Tactical Choices

Pedro Neto’s Injury: A crucial setback is the absence of Pedro Neto, sidelined with a hamstring issue, leaving Wolves wanting in attack.

A crucial setback is the absence of Pedro Neto, sidelined with a hamstring issue, leaving Wolves wanting in attack. Potential Lineup Changes: Manager Gary O’Neil may opt for a central midfield duo of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Mario Lemina, possibly adjusting formations between a back four and a three-man defence. There are other options in midfielder such as Traore, Gomes and Tommy Doyle who started against Sheffield United. They could perhaps play Sarabia in the forward line if they want to return Cunha to his natural position.

Predicted Wolves Lineup

(3-4-3): Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Gomes; Semedo, Traore, Lemina, Ait Nouri; Hwang, Cunha, Kalajdzic

Tottenham: Battling Adversity

Tottenham, having recently relinquished their top spot in the league, face a challenging outing with key players missing due to injuries and suspensions.

Squad Dilemmas

Defensive Gaps: With Cristian Romero suspended and Micky van de Ven injured, Tottenham’s defence is under strain. Destiny Udogie’s suspension further complicates matters.

With Cristian Romero suspended and Micky van de Ven injured, Tottenham’s defence is under strain. Destiny Udogie’s suspension further complicates matters. Midfield and Forward Concerns: The availability of James Maddison remains uncertain, and there are hopes for Ben Davies to join Eric Dier in defence. If Postecoglou doesn’t trust his back up defensive options he may opt to drop a CM backwards and start the recently returned Bentancur

Predicted Tottenham Lineup

(4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Emerson; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son.

Match Prediction: A Battle of Resilience

Wolves, though lacking consistency, know that a spirited performance could exploit Tottenham’s weakened state. Conversely, Tottenham’s attacking prowess positions them as slight favourites, but much hinges on their restructured defence. If Spurs’ attack is as predicted you could see them score goals, but can they keep them out?

Predicted Scoreline

Wolves 2 – 3 Tottenham

As Wolves and Tottenham prepare to lock horns, the Premier League stage is set for a clash that could swing either way. The outcome will hinge on tactical acumen, squad resilience, and perhaps a touch of fortune, as both teams look to head into the international break on a high note. Who will adapt to missing players the best?