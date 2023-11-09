Ornstein: New Rules May Block Club Loan Moves

Premier League Weighs Ban on Inter-Club Loans

Integrity First: Proposed Ban on Related Party Loans

In an effort to safeguard the integrity of England’s top-tier football, Premier League clubs are poised to cast a critical vote. David Ornstein, in a detailed report for The Athletic, outlines a proposal set for the next shareholders’ meeting: a swift ban on loan moves between associated clubs during the January transfer window. This temporary measure, pending a vote on November 21, aims to uphold the competition’s fairness while a longer-term solution is deliberated.

Shield Against Conflict of Interest

While not a direct response to any single potential transfer, such as Ruben Neves’ speculated move from Al Hilal to Newcastle United, the proposed rule change emerges from broader discussions on associated party transactions. These include concerns around front-of-shirt sponsorship and other related dealings that might skew the competitive balance.

Seeking a Supermajority for Change

For the interim rule to take effect, a two-thirds majority is required, translating to at least 14 affirmative votes from the Premier League’s 20 clubs. The current regulations allow for player sales and subsequent loans back into the league, provided the terms reflect fair market value. However, the tide of opinion is shifting, with some clubs advocating for the rule’s extension to cover permanent transfers across two windows post-sale.

The Neves Clause: A Case Study

The case of Portuguese star Neves, who moved to the Saudi Pro League from Wolverhampton Wanderers, underscores the policy’s potential impact. With Sandro Tonali’s suspension leaving Newcastle potentially in the market for a January replacement, this vote could close a loophole that would allow for Neves’ interim transfer under the current relationship between the clubs owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Redefining ‘Related Parties’ in Football

The Premier League’s definition of a related party extends beyond legal form to the substance of the relationship. In light of this, clubs like Newcastle and Al Hilal, as well as Manchester City and Chelsea who are part of larger multi-club models, could face new constraints in their transfer strategies.

In essence, this vote is not just about preventing a single transfer or targeting specific clubs. It’s a move towards preserving the essence of competition that the Premier League is renowned for. As the landscape of club ownership grows increasingly complex, the league’s governance must evolve accordingly. The result of this vote could be a landmark step in maintaining the integrity of football in England and setting a precedent for leagues worldwide.