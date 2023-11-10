Southgate Reveals England’s Final 2023 Line-Up

England’s Squad for Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Southgate’s Choices

Southgate’s Final Selection for 2023

England manager Gareth Southgate has unveiled his 25-player squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. This selection marks the final chapter of a year where the Three Lions have not only remained unbeaten but have also secured their spot at Euro 2024 with an impressive campaign.

Key Absences and Surprising Inclusions

Notable absentees are John Stones and Eddie Nketiah, sidelined due to injuries, and Raheem Sterling, whose form in the league thus far has been very impressive.

In contrast, Callum Wilson makes a return, and Jordan Henderson, despite recent criticism from fans, finds his name on the list. Reece James, Chelsea’s captain, has opted out, prioritising his return to peak fitness.

Squad Breakdown: A Blend of Experience and Youth

The squad, a blend of seasoned internationals and emerging talents, is poised to maintain England’s formidable form. In goal, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, and Aaron Ramsdale provide a solid foundation. The defence sees Levi Colwill, Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, and Kyle Walker, ensuring a robust backline.

The midfield is bolstered by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, and Declan Rice, offering both creativity and defensive solidity. The forward line, featuring Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ollie Watkins, and Callum Wilson, promises goals and flair in abundance. James Maddison was originally called up, but injury has caused the Spurs star to withdraw.

Looking Ahead: Friendlies and Preparations

With their place in Germany next summer already booked, England’s focus shifts to fine-tuning their squad. The team is scheduled to play high-profile friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in March 2024 at Wembley, with additional warm-up matches expected in early June. These fixtures offer Southgate a valuable opportunity to refine tactics and team cohesion ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament.