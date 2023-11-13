Rating the Rumour – Archie Gray to Liverpool

Liverpool in the Hunt for the Leeds Prospect

Welcome back to Rating the Rumour, which does exactly what it says on the tin. We’ll be taking the biggest transfer rumours related to Premier League teams and rating the likelihood of the moves coming to fruition.

The final rating will be decided based on the potential fit of the player into the rumoured buying club, the need for that club to sign a player for the position played, whether the player is of the level required by the club, whether the club could afford the rumoured price and whether or not the player is even likely to be available for transfer.

We will not factor in the reliability of the rumour, as it would likely cause mass amounts of crying from outlets, journalists and “journalists” who would have to be denounced as spoofers.

With the ground rules laid out, let’s look at Archie Gray to Liverpool, which has been reported by the Daily Mail who claim the Reds are eyeing a move for the Leeds youngster next summer.

Fit

From a skillset point of view, the young midfielder has the talent to fit into any team playing any style. A uniquely versatile youngster he has shown the ability to play both in midfield and at right-back to a high level at a young age. Given his physical stature, calm head and mature mentality, he could likely slot into the centre of defence if the need ever arose.

And there is a definite possibility that he could be moulded into an outstanding defensive midfielder who could fit perfectly into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Fit Rating – 2/2

Need

This is hard to quantify. Liverpool need a defensive midfielder, and right now Gray is not a defensive midfielder. He’s also just 17 and will be 18 come next summer when this proposed move could happen. He would be too young and inexperienced to be thrust into a Liverpool team that will go into next season chasing the title.

However, Gray is an elite-level talent. He is arguably one of the three best Under 18 midfielders in world football alongside Warren Zaire-Emery and Arthur Vermeeren. Both of whom are regular starters for Champions League teams and in Zaire-Emery’s case a team with ambitions of winning the competition.

Given that Liverpool do not enjoy spending money, it might be wise to grab a player like Gray before he becomes a £100mil player. Having missed out on Jude Bellingham because of their refusal to gamble on such a young player when the Real Madrid man was leaving Birmingham, they should avoid allowing history to repeat itself.

Need Rating – 2/2

Level

As mentioned above, Gray is an elite-level talent. For now though, that’s all he is. A talent. Predicting the future for a player is near impossible, given the possibility for injury, stagnation, loss of focus and many other factors that could derail a promising youngster.

Gray does seem to have the right mindset though, understandable given he’s grown up with a father, grandfather and great uncle who were all professionals. All reports point to a kid with a rock solid mindset, and his performances scream of maturity.

If Gray fulfills his potential, the sky is the limit. For now though, that is a big IF.

Level Rating – 1/2

Affordability

The Mail claim that Leeds value Gray at between £40mil and £50mil, and that may well be the case. However, this is a player who will have just 18month remaining on his contract in January and just 12 months come summer.

He will also have less than 50 senior games to his name, likely less than 40, and won’t have kicked a ball in the top flight.

A more realistic fee might be somewhere in the £20mil range, with add-ons bringing the deal closer to £30mil.

That’s still a lot of money for a teenager, and would still represent a gamble, and Liverpool’s history suggests they might try and drive that fee down even further.

Affordability Rating – 1/2

For Sale?

Leeds will not want to sell Gray, but they will be realistic enough to know that he will leave one day. Archie Gray is set for the very top of the game and Leeds will purely be his launching pad.

As a Championship club, they will always be susceptible to Premier League clubs coming after their best players and offering wages they can not match. Their aim, of course, is promotion back to the top flight but that will merely delay the inevitable.

The aforementioned contract situation also makes a sale more likely as Leeds can not afford to lose such a talent for the pittance they would receive via tribunal. Even if they manage to agree on a contract extension, they will simply be delaying his departure for one of the world’s top clubs.

Availability Rating – 1/2

Final Rating

Overall this rumour works out to a 7/10 rating. It makes sense for Liverpool to try and snap Gray up now before he moves beyond their price bracket. The move would make sense for Gray as he would benefit from working under one of the world’s best managers and would be able to work alongside the many world-class players at Liverpool, which should aid his development. For Leeds, it would bring a large influx of cash and potentially a loan-back option that could help them next season.