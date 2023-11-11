Wolves 2-1 Spurs: Player Ratings and Match Analysis

Player Ratings: Wolves’ Dramatic Win Over Spurs

In a dramatic twist at Molineux, Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, overturning Tottenham Hotspur’s lead in the dying moments of the game. This Premier League clash, a true testament to the unpredictability and thrill of English football, saw Wolves emerge as 2-1 victors, a result that left Spurs’ aspirations of topping the league table in tatters.

Molineux Magic: Wolves’ Late Show Stuns Spurs

From the onset, Tottenham appeared to have the upper hand. Brennan Johnson, seizing an opportunity from Pedro Porro’s pinpoint cross, netted an early goal, giving Spurs a lead within the first three minutes. Despite this setback, Wolves displayed commendable resilience, pressing on in search of an equaliser, which eluded them until the break.

Second Half Surge: Wolves’ Relentless Pursuit

The second half unfolded with heightened intensity. Wolves, undeterred by their lack of possession, continued their pursuit of an equaliser. Tottenham, meanwhile, struggled to replicate their early dominance, missing the creative spark typically provided by James Maddison. Wolves’ efforts finally paid dividends in stoppage time, with Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina delivering stunning strikes, turning the game on its head and securing a memorable victory for the home side.

Wolves Player Ratings (5-3-2 Formation)

GK: Jose Sa – 6/10 – Solid but occasionally aimless passing. Good off his line.

– Solid but occasionally aimless passing. Good off his line. RWB: Nelson Semedo – 6/10 – Effective speed, struggled for significant influence.

– Effective speed, struggled for significant influence. CB: Max Kilman – 6/10 – Mixed accuracy in passing, some excellent long balls.

– Mixed accuracy in passing, some excellent long balls. CB: Craig Dawson – 7/10 – Solid performance, unlucky in defeat.

– Solid performance, unlucky in defeat. CB: Toti Gomes – 6/10 – Quick but occasionally sloppy.

– Quick but occasionally sloppy. LWB: Rayan Ait-Nouri – 6/10 – Dynamic runs, lacked final third quality.

– Dynamic runs, lacked final third quality. CM: Mario Lemina – 8/10 – Strong in the press, stunning late winner.

– Strong in the press, stunning late winner. CM: Joao Gomes – 6/10 – Tidy but lacked impact.

– Tidy but lacked impact. CM: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde – 5/10 – Energetic but wasteful.

– Energetic but wasteful. ST: Hwang Hee-chan – 6/10 – Missed key chances.

– Missed key chances. ST: Matheus Cunha – 6/10 – Good build-up, poor finishing.

Substitutes

Matt Doherty – 6/10

Sasa Kalajdzic – 6/10

Pablo Sarabia – 9/10 – Game-changing late equaliser and assist.

– Game-changing late equaliser and assist. Tommy Doyle – N/A

Wolves’ performance was a mixed bag, with some players shining brighter than others. Mario Lemina stood out, not just for his late winner but also for his overall impact on the game. His midfield presence was pivotal in Wolves’ comeback. The likes of Jose Sa and Nelson Semedo put in solid shifts, while others, such as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, struggled to make a significant impact.

Tottenham Player Ratings (4-3-3 Formation)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario – 7/10 – Composed, helpless on goals.

– Composed, helpless on goals. RB: Pedro Porro – 7/10 – Excellent assist, strong first half.

– Excellent assist, strong first half. CB: Eric Dier – 6/10 – Solid, unlucky with late goals.

– Solid, unlucky with late goals. CB: Ben Davies – 7/10 – Positive impact, unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet.

– Positive impact, unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet. LB: Emerson Royal – 5/10 – Struggled with pace, weakest in defence.

– Struggled with pace, weakest in defence. CM: Yves Bissouma – 4/10 – Underwhelming, booked.

– Underwhelming, booked. CM: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – 5/10 – Energetic but wasteful.

– Energetic but wasteful. CM: Pape Matar Sarr – 5/10 – Decent runs, lacked final impact.

– Decent runs, lacked final impact. RW: Dejan Kulusevski – 6/10 – Strong start, faded influence.

– Strong start, faded influence. ST: Son Heung-min – 5/10 – Quiet, often isolated.

– Quiet, often isolated. LW: Brennan Johnson – 7/10 – Early goal, lively performance.

Substitutes

Rodrigo Bentancur – 5/10

Bryan Gil – 6/10

Giovani Lo Celso – 7/10

Tottenham’s player ratings reflected a team that couldn’t quite capitalise on its early advantage. Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson were the standouts, with the latter opening the scoring and maintaining a threat throughout. However, the likes of Yves Bissouma and Emerson Royal fell short of expectations, with performances that left much to be desired.

Tactical Tussle: Managers’ Moves and Missteps

Gary O’Neil, Wolves’ manager, deserves credit for his team’s never-say-die attitude. His tactical adjustments and substitutions played a crucial role in turning the game around. On the other hand, Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou, despite his recent accolades, couldn’t steer his team to victory, with the side lacking the necessary edge to secure the win.

Star of the Show: Pablo Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia, the Wolves’ substitute, was undoubtedly the game-changer. His late equaliser, followed by an assist for the winner, was a masterclass in making an impact off the bench. His performance was a reminder of the depth and unpredictability that teams in the Premier League possess.

In summary, this match was a classic example of the Premier League’s drama and unpredictability. Wolves’ stunning comeback against Tottenham was a testament to the league’s competitive nature, where no lead is safe, and the final whistle is the only certainty. For Wolves, this victory is a significant boost, while Tottenham must regroup and refocus, as the league continues to present formidable challenges.