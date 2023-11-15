Manchester City Set New Premier League Revenue Record

Manchester City’s Unprecedented Financial Triumph: Record-Breaking Revenues and Profits

A New Era of Dominance in Financial Performance

In a stunning display of financial prowess, Manchester City have shattered the Premier League’s record for revenues, announcing a monumental £712.8 million for the 2022-23 financial year. This remarkable achievement not only eclipses Manchester United’s recent record of £648.4 million but also marks a significant £99.8 million increase from the previous year.

Profit Surge: Setting New Benchmarks

Complementing this revenue milestone is the club’s soaring profit, reaching a staggering £80.4 million. This figure is nearly double the previous year’s club record of £41.7 million, signifying a new era of financial success for Manchester City.

This financial success is mirrored on the pitch. Manchester City etched their name in history books by clinching the Treble – the Premier League, FA Cup, and, most notably, their long-awaited Champions League victory in Istanbul. This accomplishment positions them alongside Manchester United, who achieved the feat in 1999.

Challenging Barcelona’s Revenue Record

While City’s revenue falls short of Barcelona’s €990 million (£861.43 million) record in 2019, questions linger over the authenticity of Barcelona’s figure due to ‘exceptional’ sums contributing to their total revenue.

Khaldoon al-Mubarak: Vision for the Future

Reflecting on these triumphs, City’s chairman, Khaldoon al-Mubarak, expressed an unwavering commitment to building on these successes. “Success today simply means further investment for tomorrow,” he stated, emphasising the club’s focus on continuous innovation and challenging industry norms.

Major Revenue Streams: A Surge Across the Board

The club’s financial report highlights growth in all key revenue areas. Broadcast revenues alone saw a 20.2% increase to £299.4 million, credited primarily to City’s Champions League and FA Cup victories.

Addressing Risks and Uncertainties

The report acknowledges potential risks, including the first team’s performance, regulatory changes, and the 115 financial charges levied against the club by the Premier League in February. These charges, relating to alleged breaches from 2009 to 2018, are currently under review by an independent commission.

In response to these charges, Manchester City has welcomed the review by an independent commission, confident in the “comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence” supporting their stance.

Wage Bill and Transfer Commitments

The club’s wage bill has escalated to £422.89 million, with commitments exceeding £262 million in various transfer-related fees. This financial year also saw the club profit £121.7 million from player trading.

Recent Transfers: Strategic Investments

Post-June 2023, the club welcomed new talents including Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol, and Matheus Nunes, while bidding farewell to Cole Palmer, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte, and James Trafford, in transactions totalling approximately £84 million.

Looking Forward

As Manchester City celebrates these unprecedented financial achievements, their focus remains steadfast on future success, both on and off the field. This period marks not just a triumph but a statement of intent, positioning City at the forefront of football’s financial elite.