Podcast: Aston Villa Fans Doubt Ollie Watkins' Quality

Podcast: Aston Villa Fans Doubt Ollie Watkins’ Quality

By Amelia Hartman
Photo by IMAGO

EPL Index’s Fan Feelings Podcast with Dave David

In the latest of our club specials, Dave Davis speaks to Villa Fan James from AVFC Faithful to discuss:

  • On The Pitch: Results, Watkins, Diaby and Others
  • Off the Pitch: The Magic and Love For Emery, Monchi Magic and Zero Fears For January
  • The High Line Myth Pundits Point Out

You think you know from the outside…but what do those on the inside really think?

