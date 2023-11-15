Podcast: Aston Villa Fans Doubt Ollie Watkins’ Quality

EPL Index’s Fan Feelings Podcast with Dave David

In the latest of our club specials, Dave Davis speaks to Villa Fan James from AVFC Faithful to discuss:

On The Pitch: Results, Watkins, Diaby and Others

Off the Pitch: The Magic and Love For Emery, Monchi Magic and Zero Fears For January

The High Line Myth Pundits Point Out

You think you know from the outside…but what do those on the inside really think?

🤯 James from @theavfcfaithful tells Dave Davis some #AVFC fans doubt Ollie Watkins quality! 🔜 Full podcast OUT NOW at https://t.co/VVeBFKWFyp and on all your favourite podcast platforms.#PremierLeague #AstonVilla pic.twitter.com/5ZBwxJpZbw — EPL Index (@EPLIndex) November 15, 2023

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.