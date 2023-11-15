Hendrick: ‘Everton should ask Premier League for immediate points deduction’

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s episode Dave looks through the weekend’s acton of Premier League action with a few mad games, especially Chelsea vs City as they played out a 4-4 draw. He also looks through the news and gossip.

Attention turns to the big winners of the weekend with a wide ranging discussion about how well Sean Dyche is doing at Everton and how the club should push to apply for any Premier League FFP points sanction to be applied immediately, and used as a means to for Dyche to rally his troops; safe in the knowledge they have the quality to catch and pass the basement boys.

