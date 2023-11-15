Debate: Who were the best Premier League Strikers of the 90s?

EPL Index’s Two Footed Podcast – Daily Roundup with Dave Hendrick

On today’s episode Dave looks at strikers from the 1990s with the decade possibly being the golden period for strikers in England.

Alan Shearer : The Premier League’s all-time top scorer, Shearer’s prowess in front of goal was unmatched. He shone brightly with Blackburn Rovers, helping them win the Premier League, and continued his goal-scoring feats at Newcastle United.

Eric Cantona : Known for his flair and charisma, Cantona was a key figure in Manchester United’s dominance in the 1990s. His impact went beyond just goals, as he was a creative force and a leader on the pitch.

: Known for his flair and charisma, Cantona was a key figure in Manchester United’s dominance in the 1990s. His impact went beyond just goals, as he was a creative force and a leader on the pitch. Andy Cole : Cole’s goal-scoring record speaks for itself. He formed a formidable partnership with Dwight Yorke at Manchester United, contributing significantly to their treble-winning season in 1998-1999.

: Cole’s goal-scoring record speaks for itself. He formed a formidable partnership with Dwight Yorke at Manchester United, contributing significantly to their treble-winning season in 1998-1999. Robbie Fowler : Nicknamed “God” by Liverpool fans, Fowler was known for his natural goal-scoring ability. He was one of the most prolific English strikers of his era.

: Nicknamed “God” by Liverpool fans, Fowler was known for his natural goal-scoring ability. He was one of the most prolific English strikers of his era. Michael Owen: Bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Owen’s pace and finishing made him a standout striker for Liverpool. He won the Ballon d’Or in 2001, a testament to his talent and impact.

Ian Wright : A legend at Arsenal, Wright was known for his sharpness in the box and his ability to score from almost any situation. His goal record for Arsenal stood for many years.

: A legend at Arsenal, Wright was known for his sharpness in the box and his ability to score from almost any situation. His goal record for Arsenal stood for many years. Teddy Sheringham : A striker known for his intelligence on the field, Sheringham had a long and successful career. He played crucial roles for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, among others.

: A striker known for his intelligence on the field, Sheringham had a long and successful career. He played crucial roles for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, among others. Les Ferdinand : A powerful and athletic striker, Ferdinand was a key player for Queens Park Rangers and Newcastle United, known for his aerial ability and physical presence.

: A powerful and athletic striker, Ferdinand was a key player for Queens Park Rangers and Newcastle United, known for his aerial ability and physical presence. Dwight Yorke : Part of the iconic Manchester United treble-winning team, Yorke’s partnership with Andy Cole is remembered as one of the best in Premier League history.

: Part of the iconic Manchester United treble-winning team, Yorke’s partnership with Andy Cole is remembered as one of the best in Premier League history. Gianfranco Zola: Although more of a forward than an out-and-out striker, Zola’s technical skills and creativity were pivotal for Chelsea. He was known for his flair and ability to score spectacular goals.

Take your football fandom to the next level with EPL Index! Boasting over 50 free podcasts monthly, we are your premier destination for unparalleled Premier League coverage. Dive deep with news roundups, match previews, deep-dive predictions and all the latest transfer chitter chatter. Experience the difference with us today, no charge or subscription required.