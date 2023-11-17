Arteta’s Controversial Comments Spark FA Action

Mikel Arteta Faces FA Wrath Over Post-Match Outburst

Arteta Charged for Referee Criticism

In a turn of events stirring up the football community, Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, finds himself in hot water with the Football Association (FA). The charge comes in the wake of Arteta’s fiery comments post Arsenal’s contentious 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United. Anthony Gordon’s winning goal, a contentious one requiring VAR intervention for both a potential ball out-of-play and a foul on Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes by Joelinton, was the flashpoint.

Arteta didn’t hold back, labelling the decision “disgraceful.” He expressed being “embarrassed and ashamed” by the officiating, triggering the FA’s response. The statement from the FA outlines the charge: “Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal’s Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November.” The accusation? Arteta’s remarks were seen as insulting towards match officials, detrimental to the game, and tarnishing its reputation.

Listen to the full four minute VAR check of Anthony Gordon's controversial goal for Newcastle against Arsenal and PGMOL chief Howard Webb discussing the process of awarding the goal 🔊 pic.twitter.com/f0wGwsPqhE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 14, 2023

Response Deadline Looms for Arteta

Under the spotlight, Arteta must craft his response to this charge by Tuesday, 21 November. This scenario adds a new layer of drama to Arsenal’s season, already brimming with highs and lows.

Officiating Decision Defended by PGMOL Chief

Despite Arteta’s vehement protest, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) chief, Howard Webb, stood firm on the decision. Speaking to Sky Sports’ Match Officials: Mic’d Up, Webb elucidated the process. He emphasized the assistant referee’s vantage point and the inconclusive evidence regarding the ball’s position and potential offside. Webb’s argument hinges on the need for clear evidence to overturn such decisions, and in this instance, it was lacking.

Arsenal’s Season: A Tumultuous Journey

Arsenal’s journey this season has been a rollercoaster, marked by moments of brilliance and controversy. The FA’s charge against Arteta adds to this narrative, reflecting the intense scrutiny and pressure in top-flight football. Fans and pundits alike will be watching closely as this saga unfolds, impacting both the club and its manager.