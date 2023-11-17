Mohamed Salah Scores Four in World Cup Qualifier

Mohamed Salah’s Sensational Four-Goal Feast in World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Salah’s Scintillating Performance Boosts Egypt

Egypt’s road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup started with a bang, thanks to a remarkable performance by Liverpool’s forward, Mohamed Salah. Salah demonstrated his world-class talent, netting an impressive four goals in Egypt’s 6-0 demolition of Djibouti in Cairo. This outstanding display not only solidified Salah’s status as a key player for his national team but also sent a strong message to their opponents in the qualifiers.

FOUR goals for Mo Salah in Egypt's 6-0 win over Djibouti! 🤯#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/TExrf1Vqd0 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 16, 2023

Tight Contest in Nigeria’s Group C Opener

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s journey in the qualifiers witnessed a stumbling start as they were unexpectedly held to a 1-1 draw by Lesotho, currently 153rd in the world rankings. Lesotho took a surprising lead in the 56th minute with a goal from Motlomelo Mkwanazi. However, West Brom’s Semi Ajayi brought Nigeria level with a powerful header from Kelechi Iheanacho’s corner. Despite dominating the first half and creating numerous chances, Nigeria couldn’t snatch a win in the rainy conditions of Uyo.

Africa’s Path to World Cup 2026

The African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup have taken on an added significance with nine guaranteed spots at the finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Each group winner will directly book their place in the tournament, setting the stage for intense competition among the African nations.

Salah’s Masterclass in Goal Scoring

Returning to Salah’s masterclass, his first goal came in the 17th minute, following a precise cross from Mostafa Mohamed. A penalty five minutes later doubled his tally, and he completed his hat-trick shortly after halftime. His fourth goal, again assisted by Ahmed El Fatouh, came with 20 minutes remaining, and Mostafa Mohamed added a fifth. The rout was completed by Trezeguet with an 89th-minute strike.

This performance by Salah not only sets the tone for Egypt’s campaign but also highlights his indispensable role in the team. His ability to turn a game single-handedly will be crucial for Egypt as they aim to secure their spot in the World Cup 2026.