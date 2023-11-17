Your Ultimate Festive Season Football TV Viewing Guide

Ultimate Festive Football TV Guide: 2023/24 Season’s Best Picks

Football’s Festive Frenzy: A Gift That Keeps Giving

Football, food, family, in that precise order. That’s the mantra for many as we delve into the festive season. Sure, the joy of family gatherings and the inevitable culinary indulgences are part of the charm, but let’s not kid ourselves – it’s the football that truly lights up our holiday spirit. As Christmas approaches, we’re blessed with a footballing feast that promises thrills, spills, and possibly some festive upsets​​.

England: Premier League and Championship Action Unwrapped

The English football scene doesn’t do breaks. While the rest of Europe takes a breather, the Premier League and Championship gear up to deliver a relentless schedule of matches. It’s a time-honoured tradition, one that fans eagerly anticipate as a highlight of the year​​.

Let’s dive into the crux of the matter – the fixtures. The Premier League offers a line-up that’s as tantalising as your Christmas dinner, with heavyweight clashes and potential banana skins aplenty. From the traditional Boxing Day bonanza to the New Year’s Day clashes, every game is a gift waiting to be unwrapped. Key fixtures to keep an eye on include Liverpool hosting Arsenal and the Wolves welcoming Chelsea on Christmas Eve – a fixture that’s making a comeback after nearly three decades​​.

The Championship, equally relentless, promises its own share of drama. The schedule is packed with matches that could significantly reshape the table as teams battle through four rounds of action. Every team is in action on Boxing Day, ensuring a football feast for the championship lovers​​.

England: Premier League Festive Fixtures

Date Kick-off Time (GMT) Fixture UK TV Channel and Live Stream 21/12/23 20:00 Crystal Palace vs Brighton Sky Sports Main Event 22/12/23 20:00 Aston Villa vs Sheffield United Sky Sports Main Event 23/12/23 12:30 West Ham vs Manchester United TNT Sports 1 23/12/23 15:00 Fulham vs Burnley Not available 23/12/23 15:00 Luton Town vs Newcastle Not available 23/12/23 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Not available 23/12/23 15:00 Tottenham vs Everton Not available 23/12/23 17:30 Liverpool vs Arsenal Sky Sports Main Event 24/12/23 13:00 Wolves vs Chelsea Sky Sports Main Event 26/12/23 12:30 Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest Prime Video 26/12/23 15:00 Bournemouth vs Fulham Prime Video 26/12/23 15:00 Sheffield United vs Luton Town Prime Video 26/12/23 17:30 Burnley vs Liverpool Prime Video 26/12/23 20:00 Manchester United vs Aston Villa Prime Video 27/12/23 19:30 Brentford vs Wolves Prime Video 27/12/23 19:30 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prime Video 27/12/23 20:15 Everton vs Manchester City Prime Video 28/12/23 19:30 Brighton vs Tottenham Prime Video 28/12/23 20:15 Arsenal vs West Ham Prime Video 30/12/23 12:30 Luton Town vs Chelsea TNT Sports 1 30/12/23 15:00 Aston Villa vs Burnley Not available 30/12/23 15:00 Crystal Palace vs Brentford Not available 30/12/23 15:00 Manchester City vs Sheffield United Not available 30/12/23 15:00 Wolves vs Everton Not available 30/12/23 17:30 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Sky Sports Main Event 31/12/23 14:00 Fulham vs Arsenal Sky Sports Main Event 31/12/23 14:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth Not available 01/01/24 20:00 Liverpool vs Newcastle Sky Sports Main Event 02/01/24 19:30 West Ham vs Brighton Sky Sports Main Event

Knockout Thrills: Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals

Adding to the Christmas cheer, the Carabao Cup quarter-finals are set to sprinkle some extra excitement. With EFL sides looking to make their mark against Premier League giants, these fixtures could serve up some classic David vs. Goliath battles. Watch out for the ties featuring Everton, Fulham, Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool, and West Ham for some midweek magic​​.

Continental Celebrations: Festive Fixtures from France, Germany, and Italy

While the Premier League and Championship keep the home fires burning, let’s not forget the festive offerings from France, Germany, and Italy.

Ligue 1 takes a brief hiatus over Christmas, but not before delivering a set of intriguing fixtures. The spotlight shines on teams like PSG, Lyon, and Marseille, ensuring the French league bows out of 2023 with a bang​​.

Bundesliga fans, meanwhile, can feast on a smorgasbord of matches just before the league’s winter pause. Key fixtures include Bayern Munich’s tricky away clash at Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund’s encounter with Mainz, promising to keep the Bundesliga table intriguingly poised as we head into 2024​​.

Serie A delivers its own festive drama with a series of high-stakes encounters. Roma’s clashes against Napoli and Juventus are particularly eye-catching, set to provide a fitting end to the year’s calcio action​​.

Embrace the Festive Football Spirit

As the festive season dawns, football fans across the globe are in for a treat. With a packed schedule spanning different leagues, there’s no shortage of action to keep you glued to your screens. So, grab your festive snacks, settle in, and enjoy the beautiful game in all its holiday glory.

And remember, amidst the excitement, the spirit of football during this time is about more than just the scores and standings. It’s about the joy, the passion, and the shared experiences that make football more than just a game.