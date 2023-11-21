Rating the Rumour – Timo Werner to Fulham

Can Werner Fill the Mitrovic Void?

Welcome back to Rating the Rumour, which does exactly what it says on the tin. We’ll be taking the biggest transfer rumours related to Premier League teams and rating the likelihood of the moves coming to fruition.

The final rating will be decided based on the potential fit of the player into the rumoured buying club, the need for that club to sign a player for the position played, whether the player is of the level required by the club, whether the club could afford the rumoured price and whether or not the player is even likely to be available for transfer.

We will not factor in the reliability of the rumour, as it would likely cause mass amounts of crying from outlets, journalists and “journalists” who would have to be denounced as spoofers.

With the ground rules laid out, let’s look at Timo Werner to Fulham which has been mooted by the folks at 90 minute dot com.

Fit

Marco Silva has shown a preference for using a target-man type of number 9, be it Aleksander Mitrovic prior to his departure for Saudi Arabia, or his current options Raul Jiminez and Carlos Vinicius. While different types of players, all three possess a physicality and presence that can be harnessed to fit the requirements of Silva.

Timo Werner does not profile as a typical Silva number 9, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t thrive in Fulham’s team. Werner is actually more suited to playing with a target man number 9. His best spell at RB Leipzig during his first tenure at the club came playing to the left of Youssef Poulsen.

Werner burst onto the scene at Stuttgart as a left winger and perhaps playing off the left for Fulham could help reignite his career.

Fit Rating – 1/2

Need

Twelve games into the Premier League season, Fulham have only scored 10 goals – one of which was an own goal. No player has scored more than two, and one of the pair who have two is Joao Palhinha the defensive midfielder. That’s not ideal. Last season Mitrovic grabbed 14 league goals in just 24 games and in the previous season he had plundered an incredible 43 in 44 to lead Fulham back to the top flight.

Werner can score goals, though he has struggled to find his best form since his ill-fated move to Chelsea. Prior to joining Frank Lampard and co, he had scored 95 in 159 games across all competitions and was a constant menace both in the Bundesliga and in European competition. He’s shown he can score goals, and that’s exactly what Fulham need.

Need Rating – 2/2

Level

Timo Werner is a very good player who made a very bad career move and has struggled to get his career back on track. There’s no question he’s good enough to play in the Premier League and perform at a high level. Under a manager like Silva, at a club like Fulham with less pressure and scrutiny than he would have at bigger clubs, it could be the ideal environment for him to get back to his best.

Level Rating – 2/2

Affordability

This is the big question. Fulham should have plenty of cash to spend after breaking even in the summer transfer market. There have been reports that Marco Silva has been promised significant backing over the next couple of windows as a result of his decision to commit his future to the club.

What fee will Leipzig ask for though? At the £20-25mil marker they bought Werner back for, this is a deal Fulham can do comfortably. Above that, it remains to be seen.

Affordability Rating – 1/2

For Sale?

RB Leipzig are always open to selling players for the right price and it has been reported since the summer that Werner’s future likely lies elsewhere.

Availability Rating – 2/2

Final Rating

Overall this rumour rates as an 8/10. It makes sense for all three parties and could prove a very clever bit of business for Fulham if it comes to fruition.