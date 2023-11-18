England vs Malta: Player Ratings Review

England’s Victory Over Malta: A Closer Look

Embarking on their Euro 2024 qualifying journey, England’s performance against Malta was one that treaded a fine line between success and complacency. On a brisk evening at Wembley, the 2-0 scoreline barely scratched the surface of the narrative that unfolded. England, having already booked their berth in the upcoming summer’s finals, faced a Maltese side with nothing but pride to play for. Despite the win, England’s display was a subdued affair, lacking the sharpness expected of Gareth Southgate’s men.

In a match that won’t be remembered for its fervour or flair, England locked horns with Malta in a fixture that could best be described as a mandatory formality. Yet, even in such games, brilliance and blunders alike are laid bare for the faithful and critics to dissect.

Early Jitters and Missed Opportunities

The game’s infancy nearly witnessed an upset when Conor Gallagher’s complacency with possession nearly cost the home side dearly. Malta’s Matthew Guillaumier, a sentinel in the midfield, pounced on the lapse, sending Teddy Teuma through for a curling effort that mercifully drifted wide.

England responded promptly. Marc Guehi, exhibiting a defender’s intuition for offensive impetus, found Phil Foden with a visionary pass. It was Foden’s ensuing low cross that ricocheted off Maltese defender Enrico Pepe, a stroke of misfortune that saw the ball carom in via both the goalkeeper’s touch and the crossbar – an own goal that broke the deadlock.

Defensive Lapses and Tactical Queries

However, not all was to be smooth sailing. England’s backline, usually a bastion of solidity, seemed porous. Harry Maguire’s errant distribution allowed Malta to threaten once more, encapsulating a night where England’s defence flirted dangerously with calamity.

Southgate’s decision to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in the midfield was a tactical gamble that bore mixed results. While his passing repertoire was evident, it was a performance that left questions lingering over his best position.

Controversy and Frustration

As the first half drew to a close, controversy struck. Harry Kane, England’s talisman, was denied a penalty and received a caution for simulation instead. The decision, even under the scrutiny of VAR, remained unchanged, adding a layer of contention to the proceedings.

Second Half: Persistence Meets Resistance

After the interval, Marcus Rashford’s endeavour went unrewarded, symptomatic of England’s overall approach – promising positions squandered by hesitance and imprecision.

It wasn’t until the dying embers of the match that England’s persistence paid dividends. A well-orchestrated move involving Kyle Walker and Foden culminated in a Bukayo Saka assist for Kane, who duly obliged from close quarters.

Disallowed Efforts and Conclusions

Declan Rice’s disallowed goal following a thunderous effort was another testament to England’s thwarted attempts to assert dominance. In essence, it was a night where the scoreline flattered to deceive.

Player Evaluations: Hits and Misses

Each player’s performance ranged from the industrious creativity of Foden to the subdued displays by the likes of Kieran Trippier and Fikayo Tomori. Jordan Henderson’s midfield gallops went unrewarded, whereas substitute appearances by the likes of Walker and Saka added a modicum of stability and intent to the English setup.

Jordan Pickford, in goal, seemed more akin to a midfielder, seldom requiring to don his goalkeeping cap. His score of 5 reflects his uneventful evening.

Kieran Trippier struggled to leave his imprint on the game, marooned in a tactical limbo between right and left back, earning a modest score of 4.

At the heart of defence, Marc Guehi’s night was of higher calibre, his assist for the opening goal a beacon of quality in a sea of mediocrity, earning him a 7.

Harry Maguire’s distribution from the back was akin to a rough diamond – substantial yet unrefined, deserving of a 5.

Fikayo Tomori’s night was marred by a caution and positional missteps, culminating in an early withdrawal and a score of 4.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson appeared to be chasing shadows, his exertions yielding little of substance, reflected in his score of 4.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance was a mixed tapestry of exquisite passes and unfulfilled potential, meriting a 6.

Conor Gallagher’s early blunder set the tone for his outing; his relief at not being punished by Malta perhaps the highlight, as he too notched up a score of 4.

On the wings, Phil Foden was the maestro in England’s muted symphony, his creativity leading to the opening goal and the most vibrant of England’s play, rightly earning an 8.

Harry Kane, England’s captain, found himself unjustly in the referee’s book and far from the penalty spot. Yet his instinctual finish later on salvaged his night, resulting in a score of 8.

Marcus Rashford’s reluctance in the final third hindered England’s attacking verve, leaving him with a 5.

Amongst the substitutes, Kyle Walker introduced a semblance of stability, earning a 6, while Bukayo Saka’s assist off the bench was a highlight in his 7-rated cameo.

Declan Rice’s authoritative play in the heart of the park was noteworthy, scoring a 6, and Cole Palmer’s debut was a glimpse of future promise, also earning a 6.

Gareth Southgate, the architect of this English side, will view this performance as a blueprint of what not to replicate, earning a score of 5.

And standing out from the crowd, Phil Foden – his name synonymous with England’s best moments on the pitch, was undeniably the player of the match.

Analyzing Southgate’s Stewardship

Gareth Southgate’s rating reflects a night of mixed emotions. On one hand, the result was achieved; on the other, the manner left much to be desired. His tactical tweaks and substitutions were reactive rather than proactive, a strategy that may require reevaluation as sterner tests loom.

In Retrospect: Foden Shines Amidst the Gloom

If there was a silver lining, it was undoubtedly Phil Foden. His nimble feet and footballing acumen stood out in a match where England’s performance was tepid at best. His involvement in the own goal and the fluidity he brought to England’s play ensured he emerged with credit from a match that was, otherwise, forgettable.

Final Thoughts

As the final whistle echoed around the national stadium, the performance posed as much a question as it did provide answers. England mustered a victory, yet the path to European glory is fraught with challenges far greater than a spirited Maltese side.

In the grand tapestry of international football, this fixture will be a mere footnote. Yet, for Southgate and his squad, it is a stark reminder that even the expected victories must be earned with a display of quality that befits their status.

As the dust settles, England and Malta will reflect on a night of football that was less about the spectacle and more about the result. For England, the journey continues – a journey they hope will culminate in a summer of success