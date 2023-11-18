Report: Genoa’s Star Eyes Premier League Move

Rising Star: Radu Dragusin’s Premier League Prospects

Serie B to Premier Spotlight

The journey of Radu Dragusin has been nothing short of a fairy tale this season. Having cut his teeth with Sampdoria and Salernitana, the robust defender chose to ply his trade at Genoa. It’s a move that has paid dividends, catapulting him from Serie B stalwart to the radar of England’s elite. Premier League outfits, particularly Newcastle, have kept a keen eye on him, with scouts reportedly frequenting Italy to watch the 20-year-old in action.

Interest Peaks from the Premier League

It’s not just Newcastle weaving plans for Dragusin’s signature. Brighton and Tottenham are also vying, looking to integrate him alongside talents like Cristian Romero. This buzz, originally reported by Tutto Mercato, underscores the heightened interest Dragusin has garnered through his performances.

Genoa’s Stance on Dragusin’s Future

Yet, for Genoa, letting Dragusin go isn’t a simple decision. The club’s aim is to navigate the Serie B waters with serenity, leveraging their lead over Cagliari. As an indispensable asset, Dragusin’s presence is seen as crucial by coach Gilardino for the team’s ambitions. Genoa’s solution? A contract renewal till 2028 with a clause — a gentleman’s agreement that a bid in the region of 30 million could secure his departure.

Potential and Price Tag

The valuation set for Dragusin, a player who was recently competing in Serie B, speaks volumes about his meteoric rise and potential. With the window still open, and the Premier League’s attraction ever so tempting, it will be intriguing to see if Genoa’s resolve or Dragusin’s Premier League dream will prevail.

This analysis, based on Tutto Mercato’s insights, throws into sharp relief the complexities of modern football negotiations and the intriguing career trajectory of young talents like Dragusin.