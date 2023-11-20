Bowen and Trippier Absent for England’s Macedonia Game

England’s Euro 2024 Qualifier: Bowen’s Absence and the Quest for Improvement

Bowen Sidelined, England Aims for Enhanced Performance

For England, the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia carries a tinge of disappointment as forward Jarrod Bowen, a key figure in the team’s attacking arsenal, will be conspicuously absent. The West Ham star is sidelined due to a minor injury, a setback for the team as they prepare for a crucial match.

Gareth Southgate, the architect behind England’s recent successes, expressed his cautious approach, “We didn’t really have enough time to assess it fully and make an accurate decision, so we felt better to leave him in England. We wouldn’t take a risk.” This decision underscores the meticulous planning and player welfare considerations at the heart of Southgate’s strategy.

Trippier Out, Team Focus Intact

Adding to the list of absentees, Kieran Trippier, the Newcastle defender known for his resilience and versatility, will also miss the game due to a personal issue. Despite these challenges, England, having already clinched their spot in the finals as Group C winners, remains a formidable force.

The team, however, is not resting on its laurels. The recent 2-0 victory over Malta, while successful, did not meet the high standards set by Southgate and his squad. “Performance is the priority,” Southgate emphasised, signalling a desire to elevate the team’s play and cohesion.

The Rematch: A Test of Character

The upcoming match in Skopje is not just another fixture; it’s a test of character. North Macedonia, still nursing the wounds of a 7-0 defeat in their last encounter at Old Trafford, will be looking to salvage pride in front of a sold-out Tose Proeski Arena. Southgate is well aware of the atmosphere awaiting his team, “We play a team who, although they can’t qualify, have tremendous pride and they’ll be wounded by what happened in Manchester.”

Looking Ahead

As England gears up for this qualifier, the absence of Jarrod Bowen is a reminder of the unpredictable nature of football. Yet, it’s also an opportunity for others to step up and shine. With a blend of seasoned expertise and youthful exuberance, England remains a team to watch, a team evolving under Southgate’s guidance, and a team with its eyes firmly set on Euro 2024 glory.