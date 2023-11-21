SEARCH
England-North Macedonia: Tactical Insights & Ratings

By Leila Kim
England and North Macedonia Clash in Stalemate: A Tactical Analysis

Underwhelming Show in Skopje

In the crisp autumn air of Skopje, a game unfolded that seemed more a chess match than a fiery encounter. England, already the unchallenged leaders of Group C, faced North Macedonia, a team with pride but no hopes of qualification. The stage was set, not for a spectacle, but for a tactical tussle, ending in a 1-1 draw that left much to be desired.

Tactical Nuances and Missed Opportunities

Gareth Southgate’s England, a blend of experienced heads and youthful zest, approached the game with a certain air of complacency. Their creative spark, usually a wildfire, was more a flickering flame in the Tose Proeski Arena. The hosts, seizing on England’s lukewarm performance, struck first. Enis Bardhi capitalized on a contentious handball decision against Rico Lewis, a scene that would set the tone for the evening.

The Three Lions’ response was more a whimper than a roar, leveling the score through an own goal by Jani Atanasov. A stroke of misfortune for North Macedonia, perhaps, but a reflection of England’s struggles to turn their possession into palpable threats.

As the game wore on, England’s lack of sharpness became increasingly evident. The introduction of Harry Kane, a talismanic figure, injected some urgency, but it was too little, too late. The match ended as it had begun, with the teams locked in a tactical gridlock, a scoreline that flattered the visitors more than the hosts.

Player Performances: England’s Mixed Bag

  • Jordan Pickford (7/10): Agile and alert, made crucial saves despite conceding.
  • Kyle Walker (6/10): Reliable in defence, showcasing his pace but limited in attack.
  • Harry Maguire (5/10): A night of mixed fortunes, solid yet shaky at times.
  • Marc Guehi (5/10): Steady, if unspectacular, alongside Maguire.
  • Rico Lewis (6/10): Unlucky with the penalty, showed promise in attacking phases.
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold (6/10): A subdued performance from the usually dynamic midfielder.
  • Declan Rice (7/10): A powerhouse in midfield, driving forward with intent and purpose.
  • Bukayo Saka (6/10): Flitted in and out of the game, showing glimpses of his talent.
  • Phil Foden (7/10): A bright spark in England’s attack, his delivery led to the equaliser.
  • Jack Grealish (7/10): Menacing with the ball, a constant threat on the left.
  • Ollie Watkins (5/10): Struggled to make an impact, a night of ‘nearly’ moments.

Substitutes’ Impact

  • Harry Kane: Brought on to turn the tide, his presence immediately felt.
  • Kalvin Phillips, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford: Late introductions, little time to make a significant impact.

Southgate’s Tactical Puzzle

Gareth Southgate, a manager known for his tactical acumen, faces a conundrum. His side, laden with talent, seems to be grappling with fatigue and a lack of creativity. As Euro 2024 looms, the task is clear: rejuvenate and reinvent. This match, while not a disaster, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead.

Final Thoughts

In a game that promised much but delivered little, England and North Macedonia shared spoils in a 1-1 draw. For England, it was a night of introspection, a realization that talent alone does not guarantee success. As for North Macedonia, it was a display of resilience and tactical discipline. The road to Euro 2024 is paved with lessons, and for Southgate and his men, the learning has just begun.

