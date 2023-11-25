Rating the Rumour – Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Newcastle

Everton Striker to Add Extra Dynamic to the Toon?

Welcome back to Rating the Rumour, which does exactly what it says on the tin. We’ll be taking the biggest transfer rumours related to Premier League teams and rating the likelihood of the moves coming to fruition.

The final rating will be decided based on the potential fit of the player into the rumoured buying club, the need for that club to sign a player for the position played, whether the player is of the level required by the club, whether the club could afford the rumoured price and whether or not the player is even likely to be available for transfer.

We will not factor in the reliability of the rumour, as it would likely cause mass amounts of crying from outlets, journalists and “journalists” who would have to be denounced as spoofers.

With the ground rules laid out, let’s look at Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Newcastle United which has been presented as an “Exclusive” on Teamtalk.

Fit

Eddie Howe likes his teams to play with a target-man type of number who possesses mobility, and the ability to score with their head but also utilises flick-ons and knockdowns to give Newcastle versatility in their attack.

The Toon have the ability to go direct and then look to play on second balls but are also adept at building into the wide areas and utilising good crossing into the box.

That is a recipe that would suit Calvert-Lewin. He also possesses the type of work rate that Howe seeks so that his team can press from the front.

Fit Rating – 2/2

Need

Newcastle already possess two very good centre-forwards in Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. The 24-year-old Swede is the starter and has the potential to develop into one of the very best in the world in his position, while the veteran Englishman remains a reliable source of goals. The only knock against either is a proclivity to injuries.

If Newcastle were to sign a third player for the position, they might be best served looking at a younger option than the 26-year-old Calvert-Lewin. Someone who could be developed over the next 18-24 months before succeeding Wilson as the alternate to Isak. For now, though, there is no real need to add another player in this position.

It should also be considered that in Newcastle’s 4-3-3 it would be hard to fit both Calvert-Lewin and Isak and it’s clear that the Swede will be the long-term first choice option so Calvert-Lewin would be a very expensive backup.

Need Rating – 0/2

Level

Calvert-Lewin has proven he can perform at a consistently high level in the Premier League when he is able to stay fit. The issue over the last two seasons has been fitness. Calvert Lewin missed a total of 42 Premier League games between the 21/22 and 22/23 seasons, and has been absent for three more this season, and that is something Newcastle would have to consider if they were looking at a move for the former Sheffield United striker.

There seems little doubt that Calvert-Lewin would be well suited to playing in European competition and has the ability to thrive against defenders who aren’t used to dealing with the aerial bombardment English clubs often undertake.

Level Rating – 2/2

Affordability

Here in lies the question, what would Everton want for him at this stage? In the summer of 2021 fees of £70mil were being talked about, but it’s unlikely that even the most optimistic person at Everton would believe he could attract that now. Two lost seasons due to injuries, only 18 months remaining on his contract and only 11 goals in his last 47 games across all competitions dating back to the beginning of the 21/22 season. For context he scored 21 goals in 39 games during the 20/21 season.

It feels like a fee in the region of £40mil should be fair to all parties but it’s impossible to say what fee Everton will seek.

Affordability Rating – 1/2

For Sale?

Everton are in a precarious position and face an uncertain future with their points deduction set to be challenged and the potential of lawsuits that could plunge the club into administration. Can they afford to sell their most prominent goalscorer? Can they afford not to? It’s impossible to know.

Availability Rating – 1/2

Final Rating

Overall, this works out as a 6/10 rumour. It doesn’t seem to make sense for Newcastle but there is some logic behind it.