Rating the Rumour – Marc Guehi to Tottenham

England Centre Back the Defensive Option That Spurs Needs?

With the ground rules laid out, let’s look at Marc Guehi to Tottenham. This has been reported by the Daily Mail in recent days.

Fit

Comfortable playing either side of a two-man pairing and more than capable operating in a back three, Guehi is a very straightforward fit for this Tottenham team. With his ability to play out from the back, he would also suit Ange Postecoglou’s preferred method of build-up from deep areas.

An outstanding organiser at the back, Guehi would also bring leadership and strong communication to a Tottenham team that has at times lacked both.

Fit Rating – 2/2

Need

Tottenham don’t really need a starting central defender. Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven are among the very best the Premier League has to offer and the early signs suggest that their partnership has the potential to be as good as any in the division. Guehi is arguably too good to be a backup or even a “third starter” who splits games.

Stylistically, and physically, he is closer to Romero than Van de Ven and also lacks the elite-level speed that the ideal Van de Ven backup would have to enable Tottenham to play the same way without the giant Dutchman in the team. Spurs might be better served spending the type of money it would cost to sign the English defender on two central defenders to fill out their squad and leave themselves with money for another addition elsewhere.

Need Rating – 1/2

Level

Guehi is one of the best defenders in the Premier League and would represent an excellent addition for any club. Tottenham are one of the few clubs with two high-calibre starters but there’s no doubt they would benefit from adding someone of his quality to their squad.

Level Rating – 2/2

Affordability

Palace will want a premium fee for Guehi. He’s 23, an England international and he’s already established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. They paid £18mil for him in the summer of 2021 and will be looking for close to triple that sum to part with a player contracted to them until 2026, especially with Chelsea having a sell-on percentage as part of the deal that brought him to Selhurst Park

Whether Spurs, after spending heavily in the summer and having other needs that might be more pressing, are in a position to spend that sort of money is unknown.

Affordability Rating – 1/2

For Sale?

Palace would obviously prefer to keep Guehi and continue to build around him, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Dean Henderson, Joachim Anderson and Cheick Doucoure. That core of six could be the start of something really special, especially if youngsters like Ahamada and Franca can start to break into the first 11. Unfortunately, the reality is that Palace are a stepping-stone club and eventually all of those players will depart if they catch the eye of the top clubs. Such is football’s food chain.

That doesn’t mean he’ll be sold cheap but if the asking price is met then Guehi will depart.

Availability Rating – 2/2

Final Rating

Overall this works out as an 8/10 rumour. Guehi would improve Spurs situation at centre-back but spending the type of money it would require to get him might not be the smartest move for the North London club when they have other needs, including another central defender to ensure that neither Eric Dier or Ben Davies have to be relied on again.