Everton vs Manchester United – Big Names Clash at Goodison Park

North West Rivals Both Seeking Premier League Boost

Everton host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon (November 26th 4:30 pm) in a clash between two Premier League sides going through challenging times on and off the field.

Head-To-Head Statistics

In their last ten face-offs, Manchester United have clearly been the dominant side with 6 victories while Everton managed a paltry one win and three games have ended all-square. The last meeting between the two sides saw Manchester United ease to a 2-0 victory on April 8, 2023.

The Form Guide

On the face of it, both sides appear to be in great form. Everton have three wins and a draw from their last four games, whilst United have won four of their last five Premier League fixtures.

In reality, both clubs are in turmoil. Everton have been hit with a ten point deduction that leaves them mired in the relegation zone. Meanwhile, United’s awful Champions League performances have left huge question marks over the future of manager Erik Ten Hag.

Everton: Last Five Games

Crystal Palace 2-3 Everton (11th Nov) Everton 1-1 Brighton (4th Nov) Everton 3-0 Burnley (1st Nov) League Cup West Ham 0-1 Everton (29th Oct) Liverpool 2-0 Everton (21st Oct)

Manchester United: Last Five Games

Manchester United 1-0 Luton (11th Nov) FC Copenhagen 4-3 Manchester United (8th Nov) UEFA Champions League Fulham 0-1 Manchester United (4th Nov) Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle (1st Nov) League Cup Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City (29th Oct)

League Standings

Thanks to Everton’s points deduction, the current league standings show a huge gap between the two teams. The Toffees are currently languishing in 19th position with just 4 points. On the other hand, Manchester United are in 6th place on 21 points.

However, the truth is that the teams are far more evenly matched than the table suggests, especially when you consider Everton’s strong recent form. Without the points deduction, the Toffees would be just seven points behind United.

Our Betting Prediction

Currently, the visitors are priced as 6/4 favourites to win the game, with Everton 2/1 outsiders and the draw at 13/5.

Considering the teams’ recent performances, we think Everton have a solid choice to win all three points. They are playing some good football at present and will be keen to bounce back after last week’s points deduction. On the other hand, United have been unconvincing, despite their recent league results. As such, we think the 2/1 on a home win represents very solid value.