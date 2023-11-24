Tottenham vs Aston Villa – Battle for the Top Four

Spurs and Villa – The Great Pretenders?

Tottenham host Aston Villa this Sunday (26th Nov 14:00) in a huge Premier League encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This game has all the potential to be a nail-biter as both teams are vying to move closer to the Premier League summit. They currently sit in 4th and 5th place respectively, but with the league table extremely tight, three points could propel one of the sides into the top two.

Recent Encounters

The past ten meetings between the teams have strongly favoured Spurs. They have emerged victorious seven times, whilst Aston Villa have won the other three clashes. However, Aston Villa did win the latest encounter between the teams, defeating Tottenham 2-1 at the end of last season.

Current Form: Tottenham

Spurs have had a mixed bag of results in their last five games, with three wins and two losses. The recent defeats to Wolves and Chelsea have seen Spurs displaced at the top of the table after an excellent start to the season. After those two agonising defeats, they’ll be striving hard to regain winning momentum.

Tottenham: Last Five Games

Wolves 2-1 Tottenham Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Tottenham 2-0 Fulham Luton 0-1 Tottenham

Current Form: Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s recent form has been rather steady, recording four victories, including two over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference. Their only defeat was a disappointing 2-0 loss against Nottingham Forest.

The perfect counter-attack, completed by Ollie Watkins! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GjVlhRwFVi — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 12, 2023

Aston Villa: Last Five Games

Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham Aston Villa 2-1 AZ Alkmaar Nottingham Forest 2-0 Aston Villa Aston Villa 3-1 Luton AZ Alkmaar 1-4 Aston Villa

Injury and Suspension Update

Spurs will be without the services of James Maddison and Mickey van de Ven through injury. In addition, Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma will miss the game through suspension. However, Destiny Udogie returns after completing a one match suspension.

Villa have no fresh injury concerns, although Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Buendia remain long term injury absentees.

Our Big Game Prediction

A win for Aston Villa will catapult them ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, victory for Spurs could put them back on top of the league, depending on results elsewhere. It all points towards a very exciting, but hard-to-predict contest.

If you fancy a punt on the game, the current odds slightly favour Spurs. They are priced at 11/8 for the victory, with Villa available as 15/8 underdogs. Like the bookies, I think this will be a close game, but I’m inclined to predict Aston Villa edging out as the winners.