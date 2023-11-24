Brentford vs Arsenal – A Key London Derby

Arsenal Aiming To Maintain Momentum

Saturday evening’s Premier League action sees Brentford host fellow Londoners Arsenal in an important clash. The Gtech Community Stadium will be the venue for what looks like a very tricky game to call.

Recent Encounters

The last 6 fixtures between these two clubs have been dominated by Arsenal, who have 4 victories compared to Brentford’s single win. Their most recent clash came in this year’s League Cup, and ended 0-1 in favour of Arsenal.

Current Form: Brentford

In terms of current form, underdogs Brentford, have had a mixed bag of performances. Losing tough fixtures against top teams, but generally performing well against lesser opponents. They are currently sitting 11th in the league with 16 points from 12 games.

Brentford: Last Five Games

Liverpool 3-0 Brentford (12th Nov) Brentford 3-2 West Ham (4th Nov) Chelsea 0-2 Brentford (28th Oct Brentford 3-0 Burnley (21st Oct) Manchester United 2-1 Brentford (7th Oct)

Current Form: Arsenal

Arsenal have also been inconsistent in recent games, with three wins and two defeats from their last five in all competitions. Overall, the Gunners are currently positioned 3rd in the league table with 27 points, just one point off top spot.

The perfect send off before the international break 🙌 📺 Catch all the highlights right here 👇 pic.twitter.com/lP8VnQgTfm — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 11, 2023

Arsenal: Last Five Games

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley (11th Nov) Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla (8th Nov) UEFA Champions League Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal (4th Nov) West Ham 3-1 Arsenal (1st Nov) League Cup Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield Utd (28th Nov)

Players to Miss Out

Nathan Collins will miss out for Brentford after suffering an ankle injury whilst on international duty. Long term absentees Aaron Hickey, Ivan Toney and Rico Henry are all still on the sidelines.

Arsenal could be without a number of key players including, Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith-Rowe and Jurrien Timber. However, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard should be fit after minor knocks whilst on international duty.

Match Odds and Predictions

Due to their superior form and league position, the odds strongly favor an Arsenal victory. They are currently priced at 4/5 to claim all three points. The Bees are rated as 4/1 outsiders, with the draw available at 3/1.

We think that Arsenal are slightly short in the markets, especially given the fact that Brentford have won their last two home league games and are annoying their best form of the season. But whilst the odds of 4/1 on a home win are tempting, our betting tip for the game is a draw.